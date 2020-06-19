Christopher Nolan Calls His Upcoming Film 'Tenet' The Most Ambitious Film Of His Career

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited film Tenet is all set to hit the silver screen on July 31, 2020. During a recent interview with a news portal, the filmmaker revealed that the science-fiction thriller needs to be seen exclusively only in theatres because it is the most ambitious project of his career.

Christopher Nolan went on to state that the film is not about time travel. He said that the film is about time, and about the various ways time can function. He added that inversion is this idea of the material that has inverted its entropy, so it runs back in time relative to us.

He further added that John David Washington is playing an agent who is the main character and Tenet is the name of the company the Protagonist is inducted into. The movie also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, and Kenneth Branagh and they will be playing the role of a villain.

During the interview, Kenneth Branagh also revealed that the film is an intelligence piece dealing with a global threat to the world. Talking more about the film, he said that a nuclear holocaust is not the greatest disaster that could have occurred in the human race. He also said that the film, Tenet opens up to even worse possibilities, and is portrayed in a mind-boggling treatment of time that continues Chris Nolan's preoccupation with movies back to Memento, through Interstellar and Inception.

As per reports, a major action scene of the film was shot in Mumbai. During an interview, actor John David Washington revealed that while shooting the action scenes in Mumbai he was able to get over his fear of heights. He said that the only thing that was tough for him was heights but he overcame it and was better acquainted with it eventually. He recalled a scene from the film where he said that he looked like someone had beaten him. The scene was also a very hard one. However, he loved every day of shooting, he added. Watch the trailer of Tenet below.

