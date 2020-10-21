Harry Styles Joins 'Don't Worry Darling' Co-star Florence Pugh For Lunch; See Picture

Harry Styles was spotted grabbing lunch with his co-star Florence Pugh. The two are set to star in Olivia Wilde’s movie, Don’t Worry Darling. Harry and Pugh were spotted outside a restaurant in Los Angeles while enjoying a snack. Take a look at the picture below.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

According to Glamsham, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh were spotted outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, while enjoying a snack. A fan spotted them and clicked a picture of the duo and shared it on Twitter. In the picture, Florence was seen laughing and enjoying her time with the Watermelon Sugar singer. Take a look at the photo below.

📸| Harry hanging out with Florence Pugh recently in LA!



via hescouturex pic.twitter.com/otUWOlq7P7 — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) October 21, 2020

Credits: @UpdateHLD Twitter handle

Also Read: Harry Styles' Surprised Reaction After Watching An Entertainer's Hat Trick Is Unmissable!

Harry Styles’ new movie

Harry Styles will star on the big screen in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. According to Deadline, Don’t Worry Darling cast includes Harry Styles along with Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. However, apart from the cast, the plot of the film is not yet revealed. Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling will play one of the lead roles of a perfect husband who hides a deep secret while the reports stated that Olivia will also play a supporting role onscreen.

Also Read: Are Harry Styles And 'Black-ish' Star Tracee Ellis Ross Secretly Dating? Find Out Here

The report also stated that Harry Styles’ new movie is set in isolation, Utopian community in the 1950s California desert. The screenplay is penned by Katie Silberman and is based on a script by Carey Van Dyke and Shane. As reported, Wilde and Silberman will produce the film along with Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment and Roy Lee.

More about Harry Styles

As for Harry Style’s movies, he made his debut in Christopher Nolan’s war film Dunkirk in the year 2017. Harry Styles essayed the role of a young soldier in the movie. The report stated that Harry Styles was nervous as it was a completely different experience than performing in front of a stadium filled with fans. The report also stated that the singer is in talks to star in the film adaptation of My Policeman.

Image Credits: Harry Styles/ Florence Pugh Instagram

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: You’ll Never Believe How Harry Styles Looked In 1999!

Also Read: Harry Styles' Fans Trend #TreatHarryWithKindness On Twitter After Stalking Incident

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.