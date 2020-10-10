John David Washington Signs David O. Russell’s Next With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie

John David Washington has made a name for himself with his acclaimed performances. On the other hand, Christian Bale and Margot Robbie are two of the most popular stars in Hollywood. Now, the three are all set to work together for the first time in an upcoming project.

John David Washington joins Bale and Robbie for David O. Russell’s next

Deadline recently broke the news that John David Washington has come on board for David O. Russell’s forthcoming project at New Regency. Christian Bale and Margot Robbie were already a part of the movie. Title of the film is not announced yet and details about its plot are under wraps.

The movie will be directed and written by David O. Russell. It is expected to begin production in January in Los Angeles, California. Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki will be working as the cinematographer. He has won three consecutive Oscars in the Best Cinematography category for Gravity (2013), Birdman (2014) and The Revenant (2015).

News Regency and Matthew Budman will bankroll the project. The untitled film will be distributed via New Regency under its deal with 20th Century Studios, owned by The Walt Disney Company. Earlier it was said that Michael B. Jordan would join the cast, but that is no longer the case.

David O. Russell received Oscars nomination for direction and screenplay for both, American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook. His directorial projects include Spanking the Monkey, Flirting with Disaster, Three Kings, with Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence being her previous venture. The upcoming movie will be Russell’s third collaboration with Christian Bale. Prior to that, they worked together in The Fighter and American Hustle.

John David Washington grabbed everyone’s attention with his breakthrough performance as Detective Ron Stallworth in 2018 film, BlacKkKlansman, directed by Spike Lee. He is currently seen on the big screen in Tenet, written and directed by Christopher Nolan, as The Protagonist. David Washington’s next include black-and-white movie, Malcolm & Marie opposite Zendaya. It was recently acquired by Netflix under a $30 million deal. Written and directed by Sam Levinson, it is said to be filmed during the lockdown.

