Elizabeth Debicki Recalls Reading 'Tenet' Script For The First Time, Says It Was 'surreal'

Tenet is a much-anticipated film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Debicki, who plays a vital character in the film, talked about her first experience when she read the script.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Thought He Lost 'Tenet' By Asking For Chocolates From Christopher Nolan

Elizabeth Debicki thought Tenet script was extraordinary

In a recent interview with a magazine, Elizabeth Debicki recalled her experience of reading the script for Tenet. She said that the process of getting the role was pretty traditional. The actor mentioned that she had a cup of tea with Christopher Nolan and they had a long chat about everything other than the film. The Widows star mentioned that they did speak about cinema but they never actually spoke about the fact that she might be considered for a part in Tenet. She stated that a week or two later, she read the part for Nolan and then she got the role very quickly.

Elizabeth Debicki added that she then went to Warner Bros.' studio, where she went into a small room and read the script by herself in there. The actor disclosed that she thought it was quite unusual, and she thought the script was “extraordinary.” The Macbeth star mentioned that it kind of overwhelmed her and she had to think while she read the script. She stated that there were several cups-of-tea breaks for her. Debicki noted that it was “very surreal” for her to have the script of Christopher Nolan’s latest feature just in front of her. Debicki said that she feels like she got the “magical password.” She added that she got to suddenly experience the machinations of Nolan’s mind, which was fascinating.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Says There Is No Time Travel In Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Will Bring New Era In Filmmaking, Hints John David Washington

In an interview with a daily, Christopher Nolan explained that Elizabeth Debicki is playing a character who got herself into a “very tricky” situation with her estranged husband, who’s a Russian oligarch, played by Kenneth Branagh. The filmmaker mentioned that the people around her are manipulating her, so her relationship with John David Washington when he comes into the picture, is ambiguous and complicated. Nolan stated that they were very fortunate that they were able to get Debicki to do this character. He praised Elizabeth Debicki, saying that she can work on many different levels at the same time and really put in a lot of different layers into the characterization.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Says Shooting Certain Scenes In 'Tenet' Seemed 'totally Impossible'

Tenet plot will show a secret agent who is tasked with preventing World War III. He would do it with the help of “time invasion” as mentioned in the trailer. The movie was scheduled to release on July 17, 2020, but was postponed to July 31, 2020. It got delayed again and now Tenet is eyeing to hit the theatres on August 12, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.