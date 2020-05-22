American Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's Net Worth Speaks Volumes Of His Illustrious Career

The British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan is one of the most popular Hollywood filmmakers. Throughout his illustrious career, 34 times Nolan has been nominated for the Academy Awards and has bagged 10 Oscars. Have you ever wondered what is the net worth of this eminent filmmaker? If not, then his whopping net worth will surely leave you astonished.

Also Read | 'Tenet' Trailer: Nolan's Latest High On Mystery & Thrills; Dimple Kapadia Seen In Glimpse

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Says There Is No Time Travel In Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'

Christopher Nolan's net worth as of 2020

The 49-year-old filmmaker Christopher Nolan is known for some of his blockbuster hits like Memento, Inception, the Batman Saga: The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar and Dunkirk to name a few. Out of all the films that he has made, ten of them have reportedly grossed over a whopping $4.7 billion worldwide. However, Nolan's net worth has been estimated to be over $200 million as of 2020.

Christopher Nolan's films are deeply rooted in metaphysical and epistemological themes, exploring the construction of time, human morality, and the malleable nature of memory and personal identity. His work is known to comprise of unconventional narrative structures, practical special effects, experimental soundscapes, materialistic perspectives and large-format film photography. Nolan's brother, Jonathan Nolan has also co-written several of his films with him and runs a production company of his own, Syncopy Inc. with his wife Emma Thomas.

Also Read | Tenet Trailer: Christopher Nolan Is 'Thanos' Scream, Fans Compare 'Tenet' With Time Stone

Cristopher Nolan's upcoming directorial which is a spy science fiction action thriller, titled Tenet's second trailer dropped today on social media. Not only has Nolan directed the film, but he has also penned the script of the film. Tenet stars an ensemble star cast comprising John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

The film has been shot in several locations including Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The cinematographer of this Christopher Nolan directory, Hoyte van Hoytema has shot it on 70 mm and IMAX while it is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is slated to release at the box office on July 17, 2020, in IMAX, 35 mm, and 70 mm.

Check out the new trailer of 'Tenet' below:

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Will release This Summer, Confirms Warner Bros CEO

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.