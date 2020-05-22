Tenet Trailer: Christopher Nolan Is 'Thanos' Scream, Fans Compare 'Tenet' With Time Stone

The new trailer of Tenet is out. The film, which features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki in the lead roles, revolves around agents who are trying to prevent World War III from happening. This new trailer also reveals several new details and plotlines of the upcoming sci-fi film that were not talked about in the first trailer. Read more to know what fans of the actors and director feel about the new trailer:

Tenet trailer fan reactions

The new Tenet trailer was dropped by the official social media handle of the film TENET on May 22, 2020, at 6 pm IST. It took social media by storm as the new Tenet trailer reveals a lot of details about how the film is going to look and what aspects will it focus on. A Twitter used stated that “at first the film looked like any other normal, random action spy thriller film, but now it all feels so different and OMG they spilt the box of TIME TRAVEL!!!”

Another user by the handle name WAN said that Robert Pattinson’s accent has saved the cinema #Tenent. Fans are also talking about the cinematography of the film saying that it is “insane” and “The INVERSION FX are nothing like we’ve ever seen.” Fans are also excited to see how time travel will work in the film. A Twitter user by the handle name Mayhem_Monk said, “Time travel is the most used Sci-Fi troop after machines taking over the world. Everyone has a different theory of time travel and they explain it differently. Avengers Endgame was not my fav theory.. it was so different than The Butterfly effect. I am excited to see how this time travel will work out.”

Here are other fan reactions to Tenet:

Me: “So how will time travel work in #Tenet?”



Christopher Nolan: pic.twitter.com/UsycP5s0eI — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) May 22, 2020

The way WB chose to invoke Nolan’s iconic filmography in the new #TENET trailer was absolutely glorious.



Has a movie trailer for a new film ever been edited together with old footage from completely unrelated films?



That’s how you know Christopher Nolan is big-time, cash-money. pic.twitter.com/myvgFiuRyc — Johnny Sobczak (@JohnnySobczak) May 22, 2020

Inception - Mind

Interstellar - Space

Tenet - Time



Christopher Nolan is building his own Infinity Gauntlet — Walt (@UberKryptonian) May 22, 2020

I firmly believe #Tenet will not be coming out this July or this summer. I'm a HUGE movie fan and am desperate to see the film but I have zero interest in going inside a theater surrounded by random people. Until this virus has a treatment that works no movie theaters for me. pic.twitter.com/99pVnbpGze — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 22, 2020

When you see “Coming to Theaters” from the Tenet trailer: pic.twitter.com/DwmbXF9DLM — The Weekdy (@gringo_mijo) May 22, 2020

Hitting play on the TENET trailer again like pic.twitter.com/Hz6DncpMRV — Daniel Tucker (@dtuck318) May 22, 2020

The new TENET trailer focuses heavily on John David Washington. It also reveals that the character of the film needs to find a man who is well versed in time travel, to stop World War III. For the unversed, the film is directed by Christopher Nolan, and will also feature Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in the supporting roles.

