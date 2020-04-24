Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Will release This Summer, Confirms Warner Bros CEO 

The coronavirus lockdown has taken its toll on every working industry in the world. The film industry happens to be one of them. Thus, a number of production house have started releasing their film on various digital platforms. But Warner Brothers has not been keen on doing the same with Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Tenet. Warner Brothers is reportedly firm on their decision to release the film theatrically. The CEO of Warner Brothers, Ann Sarnoff, issued a statement to an entertainment portal stating that the studio wanted to release Christopher Nolan's Tenet in theatres this summer. Read more about Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

Also Read | Michael Caine Says He Wasn't Given Script Of 'Tenet'; Says 'Nolan Is Secretive About It'

Also Read | 'Dunkirk': Trivia And Interesting Details That Nolan Fans Need To Check Out

A film by Christopher Nolan. #TENET – in theaters July 17. See the trailer in theaters for #MaximumEffect. pic.twitter.com/U6nKmA55fT — TENET (@TENETFilm) December 19, 2019

Warner Bros keen on releasing Tenet in theatres

Ann Sarnoff recently spoke to an entertainment portal and released that they are hoping to release Tenet this summer. They released a statement saying that they are committed and excited about releasing Tenet in theatres this summer or whenever theatres reopen. They are extremely supportive of the theatrical experience and believe that Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 are exactly the type of films that will bring in a number of people to the theatres. The makers have stated that the film will be released on July 17 if the coronavirus lockdown is terminated.

Also Read | Top Batmobiles From Batman Movies; From Nolan's Iconic Tumbler To Snyder's Tank

About Christopher Nolan's Tenet

Tenet is Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film that is going to be an action thriller starring popular faces like Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, and Himesh Patel. As it is Christopher Nolan’s trademark, the films are going to be released in both 35 mm, and 70 mm films all over the globe. The makers have release the film's trailer that is available on their respective social media platforms.

Also Read | Inception's Cryptic Ending Decoded Courtesy Christopher Nolan's Explanation

Also Read | 'Batman Begins' Trivia To Keep You Updated About The Start Of Christopher Nolan's Trilogy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.