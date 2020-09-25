John David Washington Hopeful About A Potential Tenet Sequel, Says Eager To 'explore More'

Tenet is one of the most appreciated films of the year. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, it stars John David Washington as one of the leads, as a CIA agent. The movie earned mostly positive from the audiences and the ending gave a hint about a potential sequel. Now David Washington opened up about the future of making it a franchise.

John David Washington hopes for Tenet 2

In a recent interview with Esquire, John David Washington talked about a possible Tenet sequel. He said that in his mind, it is a yes, they will be venturing again with a new story and will see the audiences in a couple of years. However, he said that he does not know about it in reality. David Washington stated that Christopher Nolan does what he wants.

Maybe the filmmaker has something that he has developed for years and wants to do that next, or maybe Nolan has been inspired by something else he sees and wants to do that, so the actor said he "doesn't know". John David Washington hopes they will do it again, hinting at Tenet 2. He hopes that they get to explore more because he thinks that they found something really unique, referring to the time-inversion technique in the film.

Tenet faced release date issue for quite a long period, as it was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. Finally, the movie was released in theatres, where they were reopened, starting from August 26, 2020. It generally earned positive responses with praises for the performances, production values and visuals. However, some criticized it for its complex plot and sound mixing.

Tenet was one of the first big Hollywood releases after theatres were reopened. Till now, it has reportedly grossed around $250 million, against a budget of $200 million. The collection is less what the experts had expected from a Christopher Nolan movie, although it might break-even. The film gave a view about how people will respond to going to cinemas amid the pandemic.

Tenet cast features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Himesh Patel and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. It is an espionage thriller that shows an operative of an organization known as 'Tenet', trying to prevent World War III with the help of "time inversion" technique. Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan serve as producers under Syncopy banner, along with Warner Bros. Pictures, who also distributed it worldwide.

