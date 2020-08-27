'Tenet' BTS Video Featuring John David, Robert Pattinson, And Christopher Nolan Out Now

Tenet, written and directed by Christopher Nolan, is among the most anticipated films of the year. The movie is releasing in theatres worldwide, where the cinemas are open. It garnered mostly positive responses from the audiences. Now the makers have released a behind-the-scenes video from the film.

Tenet behind-the-scenes video

The new Tenet exclusive behind-the-scenes video is released by Warner Bros. Pictures. It features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Christopher Nolan, along with producer Emma Thomas, director of photography Hoyte Van Hoytema, executive producer Thomas Hayslip, Himesh Patel, production designer Nathan Crowley, Dimple Kapadia and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. They explained what went behind shooting the film.

Describing Tenet

The video starts with John David Washington saying that the audiences have never seen anything like Tenet before. Robert Pattinson said it is a “swift kind of an action-packed adventure” movie. Elizabeth Debicki said that movie has certain images that she has never seen before on-screen. Kenneth Branagh said that it is a “hellraising high stakes thriller” from an “extraordinary” filmmaker. Christopher Nolan said Tenet is an espionage story, a classic spy movie, which he grew up loving.

Tenet idea and filming

Christopher Nolan explains that Tenet deals with the concept of inversion which is the idea that the entity of an object or person could be revised. John David Washington said that he had a tough time filming as the movie had to be shot in revise, which has not been done before. He went through extensive training. Emma Thomas praised his efforts and hard work. Hoyte Van Hoytema, Thomas Hayslip, Himesh Patel, and Nathan Crowley explains how Tenet did not use CGI as the filmmaker wanted to do things for real and in-camera.

The team applauded David’s work. Dimple Kapadia seemed amazed by Christopher Nolan’s vision, as she along with others were impress with his idea. The team talked about how the movie was shot in different places around the world, including Los Angeles, India, and others to get the authenticity.

John David Washington revealed that shooting the car sequences in such scale with closing an entire free-way was a first for him. There were numerous extras used while filming Tenet, as they wanted it to give real feels. Aaron Taylor-Johnson said that shooting in actual places gave them the real essence. The team talked about how filming the plane crash scene was a huge deal for every one of them. In the end, everyone praises Christopher Nolan’s vision and the effort he put into to accomplish his vision.

