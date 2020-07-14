Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Likely To Be Delayed Again; Know The Reason

Theatres are shut down at many places around the world amid coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Movies are repeatedly being delayed, with several projects missing their theatrically release and going straight to digital platforms. Now Christopher Nolan’s Tenet which is scheduled to release in August might have to push ahead again. Read to know more.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' To Get A Theatrical Release In India

Tenet is “unlikely” to release in August

A leading exhibition industry analyst Eric Handler talked about the current situation of cinemas and the release of Tenet on an online portal. The movie is currently scheduled to release on August 12, 2020, but the analyst predicts there is “low likelihood” on it. The reason behind it is said to be the rising number of COVID-19 cases in key markets such as Florida, Texas and California. Handler stated that “slowed re-opening of the New York City economy” as one more reason that could lead to the delay of Tenet again. He noted that it would be shocking for him if cinemas can reopen prior to September, at the earliest. However, reports claim that acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is eager to release his "most ambitious" project Tenet in theatres, as soon as possible.

Also Read | Elizabeth Debicki Recalls Reading 'Tenet' Script For The First Time, Says It Was 'surreal'

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Will Bring New Era In Filmmaking, Hints John David Washington

Previously, the decline at the box office was expected to be around 55% to 60% due to the pandemic. Now Eric Handler forecasts that the decline in 2020 will be nearly 70%, which is worse than earlier. The loss will have a knock-on effect on the global market where Hollywood title runs, even though cinemas in some international arenas have successfully reopened in past weeks.

Eric Handler believes that the revenue would jump in the upcoming years. He mentioned that beyond this year, there is pent up demand for consumers to get out of their houses for entertainment. However, he stated that the number of audiences will likely be “gradual” ahead. The domestic box office in the United States of America is projected to hit $9.1 billion in 2021, which is still below the recent times. But it would be “back to normal” with $11.5 million in 2022. As per reports, in 2019, the domestic market bought in $11.4 billion, which was the second-highest tally in history.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Thought He Lost 'Tenet' By Asking For Chocolates From Christopher Nolan

About Tenet

Tenet is a much-anticipated film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, and Kenneth Branagh. A secret service spy is tasked to prevent World War III with the help of time inversion. The movie was initially scheduled to release on July 17 but was pushed back to July 31, 2020. Now, Tenet is set to hit the theatres on August 12, 2020, as an official announcement on further delay is yet to be made.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.