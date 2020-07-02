Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' To Get A Theatrical Release In India

The announcement of the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in India came as a surprise for the fans. Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news on his Twitter handle where he informed fans about the release of the film in theatres and also shared the new posters. Taran also noted that the release date of the film has not yet been finalized.

Tenet to get a theatrical release in India

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been the talk of the town since the announcement. Earlier, the makers of the film announced that the movie’s release date has been rescheduled due to the current Coronavirus situation in the U.S. The poster of the film features Tenet star John David Washington and his “twin”, the latter of which sports an oxygen mask. Christopher Nolan lays out an intense and complex movie the enjoyment of all which clearly depicts in the intriguing posters showing the double side of Washington.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #Tenet - a film by #ChristopherNolan - will release in cinemas in #India... The release date is *not* finalized yet... Posters... pic.twitter.com/TQmpdZDvY1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2020

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete standstill in the global entertainment industry. Many countries were in a complete lockdown for the last few months. Even though some restrictions have been lifted from this lockdown, the entertainment industry has taken a major hit due to it. Many films are in the pipeline and are waiting to be released in movie theatres.

One of the many films that are stuck due to the Coronavirus pandemic is the Christopher Nolan-directed film, Tenet. According to a media portal, Tenet’s release date has been postponed for the second time. Tenet was set to release on July 17, but then it was postponed until July 31. Now, this Robert Pattinson starrer will release on August 12, 2020.

The media portal has also added an official statement by Warner Bros. According to this statement, Warner Bros. wants the audience to experience the magic of Tenet in the theatres. But they are also ready to follow the protocols given by the public health officials. The Tenet team has also stated that they are treating this issue as a traditional movie release. Apart from Washington, the film also features, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

