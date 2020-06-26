Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Release Postponed Once Again

Christopher Nolan fans have to once again wait to experience his latest film Tenet in the theatres. The highly anticipated Christopher Nolan film has been rescheduled for release for the second time. This rescheduling has been done due to the current Coronavirus situation in the U.S.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete standstill in the global entertainment industry. Many countries were in a complete lockdown for the last few months. Even though some restrictions have been lifted from this lockdown, the entertainment industry has taken a major hit due to it. Many films are in the pipeline and are waiting to be released in movie theatres.

One of the many films that are stuck due to the Coronavirus pandemic is the Christopher Nolan-directed film Tenet. According to a media portal, Tenet’s release date has been postponed for the second time. Tenet was set to release on July 17, but then it was postponed until July 31. Now, this Robert Pattinson starrer will release on August 12, 2020.

The media portal has also added an official statement by Warner Bros. According to this statement, Warner Bros. wants the audience to experience the magic of Tenet in the theatres. But they are also ready to follow the protocols given by the public health officials. The Tenet team has also stated that they are treating this issue as a traditional movie release.

They further elaborated that Tenet will be playing in the theatres for a longer period as compared to the other movies. Christopher Nolan’s team is planning to apply this strategy in order to develop a different yet successful movie run. Apart from delaying the release of Tenet, the studio has also delayed the re-release of Inception.

In honour of Inception’s 10th anniversary, the movie was set to rerelease in select theatres but now it will be releasing on July 31. This shift in Tenet and Inception 10th anniversary celebration comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement. According to this announcement, movie theatres are not part of phase 4 reopening. Since cinemas in New York City and Los Angeles will not be reopened for quite some time, big-budget films like Tenet, No Time To Die, Mulan and many others are facing issues.

