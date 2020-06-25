Robert Pattinson Says Shooting Certain Scenes In 'Tenet' Seemed 'totally Impossible'

Tenet is a much-anticipated upcoming film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Pattinson, who plays a pivotal character in the movie, says that he found certain scenes in the movie impossible to shoot. Read to know more.

Robert Pattinson found shooting certain scenes in Tenet totally impossible

In a recent interview with daily, Robert Pattinson revealed his first impression of Tenet. The actor said that one might think it is going to be a particular type of genre. But then the movie expands into something else and it takes time to settle in. Pattinson stated that then again it just completely morphs into an entirely different genre, which he says is very, very unexpected. The Twilight star mentioned that at his first impression, Tenet seemed to him like “the greatest plate-spinning trick” one could have ever seen.

Robert Pattinson explained that it is like putting another plate spinning and another and another and another to the point where it gets really impressive. He stated that then it just sort of gets frightening. The actor noted that it becomes "a magic trick", to achieve this feat of engineering and the script. He recalled that when he first read the script, he was just kind of amazed by the ingenuity of the writing.

Robert Pattinson added in the interview that he thought how the makers are going to change the script into an actual movie. He mentioned that just the basic premise of certain scenes was so complicated to even understand in your mind and the idea of actually shooting them seemed “totally impossible” to him. However, he was relieved as he termed himself lucky because he did not have to plan it at all. He just had to turn up for the shooting.

There is much secrecy about the plot of Tenet, with just the revelation made that it will include “time-inversion” technology. In an interview with a daily, Christopher Nolan said that they are jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but they are going to a number of different places. He mentioned that they are crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. The director of Inception stated that it is the most ambitious film he has made.

Tenet will show a secret agent who is tasked with preventing World War III. He would do it with the help of “time invasion” as mentioned in the trailer. The movie was scheduled to release on July 17, 2020, but has been postponed. Tenet will now hit the theatres on July 31, 2020.

