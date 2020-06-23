Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Team In India Working Towards July 31 Release, Awaits Govt Nod

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is one of the most anticipated movies in India. Tenet’s release date was previously July 17, 2020. According to various media reports, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is expected to release on July 31 in India with the rest of the world. The country is currently in an unlock phase since June 1, 2020. On July 1, several other relaxations are also expected. If the cinema halls are also given a nod to operate, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will likely be released in India on July 31, the reports added.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Thought He Lost 'Tenet' By Asking For Chocolates From Christopher Nolan

Warner Bros India working hard for a July 31 release in India

According to media reports, the team of Tenet is working tirelessly in India to get the dubbed versions of the film ready as the Warner Bros want to release the movie in India on July 31. A report by an entertainment portal said that the whole world is waiting for the release of Tenet.

There have been no new releases in most parts of the world and the release dates of the movies have been postponed to the year-end or next year. However, Tenet release date has been postponed by just two weeks as the film is now expected to release on July 31 instead of July 17.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan Calls His Upcoming Film 'Tenet' The Most Ambitious Film Of His Career

The theatres in the US are sure to reopen but a call on theatres in India are yet to be taken. Still, the team of Warner Bros India have started working on the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of Tenet. The report said that the script of Tenet is ready and literal translation version of it in English have been sent to Warner Bros head office in LA. Once the approval is received from there, the dubbing work will commence.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan Was Amazed By Dimple Kapadia's Performance In 'Tenet', Says Kenneth

The whole process is expected to get completed in a few weeks. Warner Bros is also expected to release the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu posters of the film in a couple of days. According to several reports, theatres in India are also expected to get a nod to operate from July. If everything goes as planned, Warner Bros will release the movie in India on July 31, 2020.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Says He Was "clueless" During Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Shoot

About Tenet

The upcoming spy thriller helmed by Christopher Nolan is one of the highly anticipated movies since its launch. Tenet’s cast boasts of several big names like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The film’s plot revolves around an operative organisation known as Tenet which is tasked to prevent World War III. See the latest trailer of Tenet here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.