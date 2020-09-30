James Gunn Defends Margot Robbie's Casting As Harley Quinn In 'The Suicide Squad'

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Written and directed by James Gunn, the movie features Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, who is among the few actors’ reprising their role from 2016’s Suicide Squad. Many raised questions that the studios might have forced the filmmaker to cast Robbie. However, now Gunn has debunked the news and backed the casting.

Also Read | 'The Suicide Squad' Director James Gunn Reveals 2 Actors He Wrote Without Meeting Them

James Gunn defends Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in 'The Suicide Squad'

James Gunn is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than a million followers. He recently shared an artwork that has Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, sitting on King Shark, both characters from The Suicide Squad. In the comment section, a user wrote that the filmmaker has to be upset as the studio forced him to feature Harley in his movie.

Replying to the accusation, Gunn said that Harley Quinn is probably his favourite DC character. He added that Margot Robbie is probably the best actor he has ever worked with. With his reply, the filmmaker clarified that he not only likes Harley in The Suicide Squad but also admires Robbie as an actor.

Source: jamesgunn Instagram (via ScreenRant)

Also Read | Margot Robbie Teases Insane Action Sequence In 'The Suicide Squad' Featuring Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie debuted as Harley Quinn in the DCEU in 2016 with Suicide Squad. She recently played the character again in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) which released in February 2020. Now she is among the few actors from the Suicide Squad cast to reprise her role in the upcoming standalone sequel. It would be her third outing as the DC character.

James Gunn was called in to write and direct The Suicide Squad in January 2019. At the time, he was fired by The Walt Disney Company from directing Marvel Studios movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The filmmaker has helmed the previous two instalments. Later, he was rehired on the Marvel project and continued working on the DC film, too. He is among very few people who are a part of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the DCEU.

Also Read | The Suicide Squad Is 100% James Gunn's Cut With 'zero Interference,' Reveals The Director

Also Read | Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn To Have "new Sides" In 'The Suicide Squad'

The Suicide Squad cast includes Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney, who will reprise their characters as Rick Flag, Amanda Waller, and Captain Boomerang, respectively. It also features Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackheart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Michael Rooker. The Suicide Squad is currently set to hit theatres on August 6, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.