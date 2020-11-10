'Peacemaker' Series To Start Production As Soon As James Gunn Ends Two-week Quarantine

Peacemaker is an upcoming spinoff series on HBO Max. John Cena plays the titular role, reprising his The Suicide Squad character. The show will be written by James Gunn, who will also helm a few episodes. Now it is revealed that series will soon begin its filming.

Peacemaker spinoff series to begin filming soon

James Gunn has been quite active on his social media platforms. In his recent Instagram post, the filmmaker confirmed that he will be starting production on Peacemaker series soon. He shared a post of new Xbox gifted to him by Microsoft. In it, Gunn mentioned that he is currently spending two-weeks in quarantine in Canada before commencing work on Peacemaker. Doing so has become compulsory following protocols and safety guidelines amid coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent interaction with users on Twitter, James Gunn gave another update on Peacemaker series. He disclosed that there would be other filmmakers, too, who would direct episodes of the show. Gunn explained that he has solely written the project as he has nothing else to do during the lockdown period.

We’ll have other directors on the show besides me. As for writers, I needed something to do during quarantine, so why not write the whole thing? https://t.co/58ao8lVAYS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 10, 2020

Peacemaker will be an eight-episode series on HBO Max. It is said to explore the origins of John Cena’s character, a guy who believes in peace at any cost – no matter how many people he must kill to get it. Other The Suicide Squad characters might also appear in a cameo role in the spinoff show. Steve Agee from the team will be seen in it. The premiere date of the spinoff series is not revealed yet.

