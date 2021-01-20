'Cinderella' 2015 Cast And Details About The Characters In The Romantic Fantasy Film

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Cinderella was a romantic fantasy film based on a folk tale and is an adaptation of Walt Disney's 1950 animated film of the same name. The film won several accolades for the actor’s performances, direction, costumes, musical score, and faithfulness to the original animated film. The film starred Lily James as Cinderella and also featured other actors like Cate Blanchett, Richard Madden, Stellan Skarsgård, Holliday Grainger, Derek Jacobi, and Helena Bonham Carter. Read about the characters and cast of Cinderella in detail, below.

Cinderella 2015 cast

Lily James as Cinderella

Actor Lily James played the character of Ella in the film Cinderella. Her mother dies at an early age and her father remarries an evil woman named Lady Tremaine. Ella is forced to do all the household chores and is judged by her cruel sisters and her step-mother. Soon she comes across a prince in the woods. She leaves without telling him his name and thus the story of his search begins soon.

Richard Madden as Prince

Richard Madden played the character of Prince in Cinderella. He comes across a woman named Ella, in the woods and falls for her kindness and beauty. She leaves without telling him her name and he crosses path with her again, but she leaves without disclosing her identity. At the end of the film, however, the prince finally tastes success in finding his ‘Mystery woman’.

Cate Blanchett as Stepmother (Lady Tremaine)

In the film Cinderella, Cate Blanchett portrays the role of Lady Tremaine and the stepmother of Cinderella or Ella. She's seen as a cruel woman who only cares for her two daughters, more than her stepdaughter. She tries to set them up with the royal family but fails at her antics. At the end of the film, Lady Tremaine is banished from the kingdom for her evil tactics.

Helena Bonham Carter as Fairy Godmother

Helena Bonham is disguised as the Fairy Godmother in the fantasy film, Cinderella. When Ella is invited for a ball, she decides to wear her mother's old gown but her sisters make fun of her. She runs into the woods and starts crying and that's when she meets an old beggar who reveals herself as the Fairy Godmother.

Stellan Skarsgård as Grand Duke

Stellan Skarsgard portrayed a negative role in the film Cinderella, as the Grand Duke. He urges the Prince to marry the Princess Chelina of Zaragoza but fails at his attempt. He also makes allies with Lady Tremaine to keep Ella hidden so their search for the 'Mystery Princess' fails. At the end of the film, Grand Duke is also banished from the kingdom by the new King and the Queen.

Sophie McShera as Drisella & Holliday Grainger as Anastasia

Actors Sophie McShera and Holliday Grainer played the roles of Ella's evil sisters. They're seen as lazy women who rely on Ella for most of their chores. They dream about getting rich and want to marry the Prince, but in the end, they're asked to leave the country for all their evil activities done before.

