What Happened To Suga? Is He Back On Stage After Shoulder Surgery?

BTS' Suga was out of the limelight for a long time owing to his shoulder surgery but his fans went ecstatic in December when he was seen shooting for a commercial. The BTS of the shoot resulted in Suga trending on Twitter as "Yoongi Is Back". But later Big Hit Entertainment addressed the issue and stated that he was still recovering from his injury. However, the Daechwita rapper was then spotted in the Golden disc Awards that was held in January 2021. Read on to know what happened to Suga? Is he finally back on stage after his shoulder surgery?

What happened to Suga? Read on for Suga's latest news

Min Yoongi Suga, who is popularly known as Suga, is a part of the Korean boy band BTS. He has finally made a return to the group after being away from the spotlight for over two months. The singer had undergone a shoulder surgery on November 3, 2020. The singer made his return with the 35th Golden Disc Awards on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The K-pop group even received the Bonsang Award for the Digital Song Division at the awards show as well.

On the same awards show, Suga said, “Everyone I am Suga. I have returned. After not showing my face for about two months because of my surgery, I felt like I was slowly being forgotten. That’s why I tried my best to return as soon as I could. I am Suga, someone that works hard in order to not be forgotten”. Suga clearly indicated that he is back and would be on the schedule with the group for any future projects that they have lined up now. So, yes, Suga is back on stage from now on.

Suga's shoulder injury

Earlier, BigHit on November 6, BTS' agency, BigHit had announced that Suga had undergone shoulder surgery. BigHit released the official statement on November 6, stating that Suga had undergone surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3. They mentioned that the surgery has been successful, however, Yoongi aka Suga is currently in recovery following all the guidelines laid out by the physician. The agency had also mentioned that Suga would be unable to participate in the promotional activities for their new album BE.

BigHit also mentioned why the rapper chose to do the surgery now when their group is at a career-high. They stated that the reason for Suga's sudden surgery was the long borne shoulder injury that he had since 2012. BigHit stated that Suga has had issues with shoulder since 2012 that was before his debut, he also faced a dislocated shoulder in 2013. He later suffered a posterior labral tear of his left shoulder in 2019 as well.

