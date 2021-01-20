Dolly Parton Shares A Special Message On Her 75th Birthday, Calls For 'Kindness'

Hollywood star Dolly Parton is asking for a simple present from her fans this year, for her birthday. Marking her 75th birthday, the country music icon shared a special message on Twitter, urging her fans to make the world a better place to live in. Through a social media post, she not only sent out a social message for her fans but also urged them to send out love and kindness.

Dolly Parton's birthday message to fans

This year my birthday wish is a call for kindness. We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day. Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love ❤️ https://t.co/CTShxNkbRq pic.twitter.com/0UFiMCyM9D — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 19, 2021

Dolly Parton tweeted, that this year, she wished for kindness on her birthday. She wrote one cannot just hope for a brighter day and we have to work for it. Marking her 75th birthday, she urged her fans to get and go unearthing love. And her fans agreed that she has been working for a brighter day.

My respect for Dolly Parton was always high, but over the past year it has quadrupled. Happy Birthday Ms Parton, you are truly one of a kind. — Douglas K. Williams III (@InstigatorRules) January 19, 2021

I hope the weather was better there, more sun and you have a great day. Best wishes from Germany. Happy Birthday !!!! pic.twitter.com/GZU2LfcQpz — Gundi (@GundiGandhi) January 19, 2021

happy birthday..hope its as amazing as you are!!!! pic.twitter.com/LuFJnkTAL3 — marc seddon (@Mak158Marc) January 19, 2021

Dolly Parton's fans on Twitter reached out to her and wished her on her birthday. One Twitter user wrote that his respect for Dolly quadrupled over the years because of the legend she was. Another user from Germany wished her a happy birthday on Twitter, hoping the weather was in her favour on her birthday. One of Dolly Parton's fans wished her a 'Happy birthday', further writing and wishing that her birthday was as amazing as her.

Dolly Parton's songs

Last year, the country music star donated $1 million to Coronavirus research and held a virtual storytime series to read bedtime stories to kids in quarantine and launched an apparel collection with drag star Nina West to benefit the LGBTQ+ youth and children's literacy. On the work front, Dolly Parton released her latest album in October, A Holly Dolly Christmas. She also starred in a Netflix musical Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, which released in November, last year.

