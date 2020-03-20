Classic Hollywood Feel Good Films You Should Watch This International Day Of Happiness

International Day of Happiness is celebrated every year on March 20. Since 2013, the United Nations has celebrated the International Day of Happiness. It is celebrated to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world. On this day we would like to present a few Classic Hollywood feel good films that will light up your day. Here is a list of classic Hollywood feel-good films that you can watch this International day of Happiness.

The Pursuit of Happyness

The story of Christopher Gardner, who is played by Will Smith, is one of the best movies of all time. In the film, we also see Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith. This film shows the story of a dad who keeps his son happy by finding happiness in little instances of life.

Read Also| Robert Downey Jr To Return As Iron Man Post 'Dolittle' Failure?

Happy Feet

This film is an animated musical comedy. This film is filled with cute and cuddly penguins. The icy adventure will surely put a smile on the viewer's face as they see penguins dancing and singing merrily through life.

Read Also| Idris Elba Does A Little Joyous "dance In Quarantine" As Ellen Replies To His Tweet

The Bucket List

Sit back and relax as this film, it will take you through the story of two terminally-ill cancer patients who embark on a road-trip with wild to-do wish lists after escaping from a hospital ward. They feel that their life is too short to waste and leave on the adventure of a lifetime. The lead stars of the film are Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson whose performance will raise goosebumps.

Read Also| Dwayne Johnson Teases Possibility Of Black Adam & Superman Clash; Details Inside

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

This film showcases four friends find themselves a second-hand pair of jeans that fit all of them perfectly. Then the friends spend time apart over summer and make a pact to share the jeans to be connected. This Blake Lively film will also put a smile on your face.

Read Also| Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Dance To ‘Something New’ With Their Kids

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.