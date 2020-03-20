The Debate
Idris Elba Does A Little Joyous "dance In Quarantine" As Ellen Replies To His Tweet

Hollywood News

Idris Elba recently got delighted over receiving a response from Ellen DeGeneres. Here is a look at how he responded to it. Read to know more.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba’s video saying that he had tested positive for COVID-19 had left a wide range of people shocked and worried. His message was put forth through a Twitter post and one of the many people to wish him a speedy recovery on that post has been Ellen DeGeneres. She put up a tweet in support of the Thor actor and received the most hilarious “dancing” response from Idris Elba in return.

Idris Elba’s dance over Ellen’s reply

Idris Elba recently put up a video telling people about his health and explaining the gravity of the situation. He told his followers that he was feeling alright however utmost care must be taken. One of the many people to wish him on this occasion was fan-favourite television anchor, Ellen DeGeneres. She wrote in the thread that she was sending him loads of love. Idris Elba could not contain his excitement as he replied to her saying he appreciated the love. He also wrote that he was dancing in quarantine as he received a reply from her. Have a look at the video and Ellen's reply to it here.

 

Read Where Does Idris Elba Live? How Did He Get Exposed To The Novel Coronavirus?

Also read 'It Has Been A Mad 24 Hours': Idris Elba 1 Day After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Fans wish Idris Elba a speedy recovery

Fans of Idris Elba have been flooding his account with best wishes as he tested positive for Coronavirus. His followers could be seen asking him to take care of himself and wishing him a speedy recovery. Have a look at few of the tweets here.

 

Read Idris Elba Hints Canada PM Trudeau’s Wife Sophie May Have Been His Exposure To Coronavirus

Also read Taylor Swift-Idris Elba Starrer 'Cats' Sweeps 40th Razzie Awards In 'worst' Categories

Image Courtesy: Idris Elba Instagram

 

 

