Claudia Schiffer Rings In 50th Birthday In A Stunning Balmain Gown; See Pics

Claudia Schiffer, a German supermodel turned 50 years old on August 25. She ringed in her birthday in a one-of-a-kind gown gifted to her by Balmain. The supermodel looked electrifying in her long-sleeve blue gown with delicate netting and beading. Claudia Schiffer posted a video on her Instagram account, as she celebrated her birthday in her gorgeous gown.

Claudia Schiffer rings in 50th birthday

Claudia posted a video on her Instagram account. In her video, she was seen blowing out the candles on her enormous birthday cake. Along with the video, Schiffer thanked Olivier Rousteing for the beautiful Balmain birthday dress that she slayed. Along with appreciating his efforts, she also thanked him telling him how much she loved her dress.

Also Read: Zoe Kravitz Received Encouragement From Past Catwoman Actors For 'The Batman'

Also Read: Matt Reeves' The Batman To Explore Tortured Soul Of Robert Pattinson's Young Bruce Wayne

In the special birthday edition with British Vogue, Claudia also gave a virtual tour into her wardrobe. She elaborated about the blue gown on the video. As she took the heavy beautiful gown out from the wardrobe, she said that the Balmain dress was one of her favourite dresses. Originally the dress was in dark green and was used for the Balmain campaign. The picture showed in the video was shot by Steven Klein with Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford.

Since it was her 50th birthday, Olivier Rousteing recreated the dress for her in blue. Claudia Schiffer then wore the dress for the camera and said that the dress was absolutely gorgeous and she loved it a lot. The dress fitted Claudia Schiffer like a glove and the supermodel appreciated the designer’s work, thanking him again.

Also Read: Colin Farrel Undergoes A Complete Transformation To Play Penguin In 'The Batman'

Claudia later took Instagram to show off her other birthday gifts. Adding a caption, Birthday more beautiful (sic), the supermodel thanked Stefano and Domenica for her custom handbag by Dolce Gabbana. She also thanked the others who sent her some beautiful and expensive gifts, to make her 50th birthday memorable.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Shines In Balmain Mini Dress, Calls It 'most Perfect Bday Dress'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.