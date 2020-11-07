'Claws' Filming To Be On Hold For 2 Weeks After Team Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

The filmimg of the dramedy Claws on TNT has been put on hold. The shoot is paused for 2 weeks as one of the team members has tested positive for the coronavirus. As per sources of Deadline, the member diagnosed was asymptomatic and therefore the whole team will have to go through testing. Read on to know more details:

Filming of Claws to be halted for 14 days

The making of the fourth season of Claws was taking place in New Orleans before all the Hollywood productions were asked to take a pause following the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The filming of Claws had recently resumed and the shoot was planned will be wrapped up in December. However, with a crew member testing COVID positive, the shoot schedule has been interrupted. The production team from Warner Bros. TV, which is the studio behind the show, cast and crew have to go through a round of testing.

The show that premiered in 2017 has garnered a huge fan base through its 4-year run and has also received critical praise. The plot revolves around the manicurists of the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon. The show revolves around Desna Simms, portrayed by Niecy Nash, who, in order to claim her share of cash and respect, rises to power in the crime world.

The cast of the show includes Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau, and Dean Norris along with Nash. The show has Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, and Janine Sherman Barrois as its executive producer while Eliot Lawrence is the series creator; Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver are the showrunners. The series is bankrolled by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train in association with Warner Bros TV for TNT.

