Clint Eastwood Takes Legal Action Against CBD Sellers Using His Name To Sell Products

Actor-director Clint Eastwood has reportedly filed a lawsuit against companies that were using his name to sell CBD supplements. Eastwood, on Wednesday, alleged that several small companies were using his name and image to endorse products that he would never agree to endorse. It has been revealed that a lawsuit has been found filed in the Los Angeles federal court.

Clint Eastwood sues CBD sellers

Clint Eastwood alleged that companies spread 'funny articles' saying that the director is retiring from films. The articles also state that the 90-year-old actor and director is focusing on CBD business after retiring from his movie career. According to the lawsuit, Eastwood has no part in manufacturing the CBD medication.

It states that Clint Eastwood is not involved in the sale or promotion process as well. CBD is derived is the short form of the word Cannabinol. It is a compound found in cannabis plants such as marijuana and hemp plants. CBD is often sold as dietary supplements or is used in some of the appointments as well as increase.

According to news agency AP, the suits that seek millions in damages, Eastwood names as defendants nearly 20 small companies, based in states including Arizona, California, Delaware, and Florida, that sell CBD, with up to 60 anonymous entities that may be named later.

One of the companies, Sera Labs, said in a statement that it “worked for a limited time with a publisher and gave them specific advertisements they could use which follow our very strict guidelines and shut down the ads immediately after learning that they used Eastwood’s name and likeness.”

According to AP, the company reportedly said that its guidelines prohibit using false claims in its advertisements and has hence severed all relationships with the advertiser. It has also urged others in the industry to do the same. Some other companies that have been named in the suit, are Patriot Supreme and Norok Innovation Inc. The suit says pseudo-news pieces on Eastwood been spread via email as well as social media.

The lawsuit claims that the companies are making big headlines to sell the CBD by linking Clint Eastwood to them. The articles include links to buy what it claims are Clint Eastwood’s CBD products. The suit claims that these articles have also used quotes from interviews that Clint Eastwood had previously given about moving away from films. Apart from this, the stories include testimonials that are fake, talking about the products from several celebrities. According to news agency AP, one of the suits also alleges that companies are using hidden tags and other tactics that link Eastwood’s name to their products in online searches.

(With Inputs from AP)

