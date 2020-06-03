Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's 'Palat' Scene Was Copied From This Clint Eastwood Film

Kajol is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry for a long time now. She has been part of many cult classic films and has delivered several blockbusters in her career. One of her greatest hit films is the 199 romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released in 1995 is still running a show in Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre.

Kajol was seen playing the role of Simran in the film, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, who essayed the character of Raj. Both Raj and Simran went on to become the audience's favourite romantic characters. One of the most iconic scenes from DDLJ, the famous Palat scene, was copied from a Hollywood film. Read here to know more about the Palat scene from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Read Also | Kajol's Latest Post Is A Throwback To Her 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Days; See Pic

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's Palat scene was copied?

One of the most famous scenes from the film is the Palat scene wherein Simran turns back to take a look at Raj, while taking the train. This DDLJ Palat scene was actually copied from a Hollywood film titled In The Line of Fire. This film starred Clint Eastwood and Rene Russo in the lead roles. While the Palat scene was inspired by it, it was not exactly the same.

In the original clip Clint Eastwood is seen saying "If she looks back, that means she's interested. Come on now give me a little look. a little glance back. give me that smug look and be on your way". He says it as Rene goes away and looks back at him. In the film, Clint is seen as a spy for protecting his country.

Take a look at the Palat scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge here:

Read Also | COVID-19: Kajol Spreads Awareness Through Hilarious 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Meme

Take a look at the clip from In the Line of Fire here:

Read Also | Kajol Wishes For “non-polluted” Tomorrow In This Latest Monochrome Picture; See Here

Apart from this, Kajol recently took to her Instagram and shared a major throwback picture from her film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In the picture, Kajol is seen in a green dress with makeup and jewellery on her. Kajol captioned the picture with a hilarious line where she expressed how people would dress up to go outside. the caption read "Flashback to when we dressed up to go out....😂😂😂 #Lookingback". Take a look at the post where Kajol was seen all dressed up.

Read Also | Kajol Shares Upside Down Selfie Amid Lockdown, Wonders If There's A Right Way To Click It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.