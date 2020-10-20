George Clooney Was Almost Cast As Noah Calhoun Instead Of Ryan Gosling In The Notebook

Actor, director and producer George Clooney recently revealed that Ryan Gosling’s role in The Notebook was to be essayed by him. He also stated that Paul Newman was also originally chosen to essay the role that went to James Garner in The Notebook. Read on to know what all he revealed in the interaction.

Clooney’s revelation about him being in The Notebook cast

According to a recent report by Deadline, George Clooney revealed in an interaction that he was planning to essay the lead role in the movie, The Notebook. The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in the lead roles. Clooney shared that he and Paul Newman were going to be a part of the movie as they had plans to search for a project to work together. He stated that they were going to do The Notebook together. They also met and decided that they’ll work together but it never came to be as George Clooney realized that he didn’t look anything like a younger Paul.

He added that according to him, Paul was one of the most handsome guys. He later met him and confessed that he could not play the younger version of him as he did not look anything like him. George later added that they just wanted to do The Notebook only because they wanted to work together but the project did not work out for them.

The Notebook released in 2004 and is based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks. It has been directed by Nick Cassavetes. Take a look at The Notebook's cast and the awards and nominations received by them for the movie.

Also Read Spiderman Miles Morales Costume Revealed Along With New Spider-Cat Backpack

The Notebook Cast

Ryan Gosling essays the lead role of Noah Calhoun in the movie featuring opposite Rachel McAdams. Rachel plays the role of Allison Hamilton. The other actors in the movie include James Gardner, Gena Rowlands, Joan Allen, Jamie Brown, David Thornton, James Marsden, to name a few.

Also Read Daphne Du Maurier's Popular Films That Movie Lovers Need To Check Out

George Clooney’s movies

The actor has been a part of some memorable films over the years. Some of George Clooneys movies that have a special place in the hearts of his fans include O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Out Of Sight, One Fine Day, Syriana, Batman & Robin. Apart from movies, the actor has also been a part of several shows like Roseanne, Bodies of Evidence, the Facts of Life, to name a few.

Also Read Is Dustin Diamond Dead? Hoax Story Centering The 'Saved By The Bell' Actor Revealed

Also Read Where Is The Trouble With Maggie Cole Filmed? British TV Series' Shoot Locations Revealed

Image Source- George Clooney and Ryan Gosling Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.