Where Is The Trouble With Maggie Cole Filmed? British TV Series' Shoot Locations Revealed

The British comedy-drama The Trouble with Maggie Cole is a six-episode TV series that premiered on ITV on March 4, 2020. The Ben Gregor directorial's premise is set in the coastal village of Thurlbury and revolves around the life of local busybody, Maggie Cole (Dawn French). Alongside Dawn, the British television series boasts of an ensemble cast including Mark Heap, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Vicki Pepperdine, Patrick Robinson, Gwyneth Keyworth, and Emily Reid in the lead roles.

The ITV show is shot at various picturesque locations including a number of beaches, long coastline stretches and beautiful cottages. However, if you do not know The Trouble with Maggie Cole filming locations, then read to find out about the scenic locales where the Dawn French starrer was shot:

Where is The Trouble with Maggie Cole filmed?

The small village of Noss Mayo was used as one of the main shooting locations to showcase the Thurlbury village in The Trouble with Maggie Cole. The original village is located in South West Devon and is around six miles from the port city of Plymouth. Noss Mayo is close to Newton Creek, a tributary of the East River, located in New York State. The TV drama is also shot in Newton Ferrers, a village across the water. Other shooting locations of the Ben Gregor directorial include the Launceston Castle, Cargreen, Burgh Island, Mothecombe, Saltash, Bigbury-on-Sea beach, Ivybridge, and Morwellham Quay.

About 'The Trouble with Maggie Cole'

The six-part British TV series, The Trouble with Maggie Cole is situated in the coastal village of Thurlbury. The TV series follows the life of local busybody, Maggie Cole who refers to herself as a 'local historian'. Maggie owns a local heritage-gift shop, while her husband Peter (Mark Heap) is shown to be the headmaster of a local primary school. The plot of the show showcases how a drunk Maggie spills the beans about six characters of the village on a radio show and how she's agonized with guilt for her unnecessary gossip. The Trouble with Maggie Cole started airing on PBS in America from October 18, 2020, at 8/7c.

Watch the trailer of The Trouble with Maggie Cole below:

