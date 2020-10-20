Daphne Du Maurier's Popular Films That Movie Lovers Need To Check Out

Daphne du Maurier was a world-famous English author and playwright, renowned for her romantic plays and stories. She was born on May 13, 1907, in London, England. The author also frequently met many film stars and celebrities as both her parents were actors. Daphne du Maurier's career was very fruitful and she managed to gain much recognition for her work. Here's a look at Daphne du Maurier's films that were adopted from her books or plays.

Daphne du Maurier's films

Rebecca (1940)

Rebecca was a film directed by Alfred Hitchcock and the film was based on Daphne du Maurier's book by the same name. The film cast Joan Fontaine as the second Mrs. de Winter, Laurence Olivier as George Fortescue and Judith Anderson as Mrs Danvers. This is one of the first Daphne du Maurier's films. The film won the awards for Best Picture and Best Cinematography. It is also mentioned in Daphne du Maurier's bio that Rebecca was one of her best books.

The Scapegoat (1959)

The Scapegoat came out in 1959 and was based on Daphne du Maurier's career's most successful book - The Scapegoat. The film was directed by Robert Hamer and had Alec Guinness, Nicole Maurey and Bette Davis in the main role. The film earned $570,000 in the US and Canada, as per reports, and was considered a box-office hit. Alec Guinness played a dual role in the film.

Jamaica Inn (1939)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, Jamaica Inn came out in 1939 and was based on Daphne du Maurier's book of the same name. The film cast Charles Laughton as Sir Humphrey Pengallan, Leslie Banks as Joss Merlyn and Maureen O'Hara as Mary Yellen. Many critics and fans praised this film.

Also Read | On Jon Favreau's birthday, here's a list of his films that you can stream on OTT platforms

Don’t Look Now (1973)

Don't Look Now was a film directed by Nicolas Roeg. The film was based on the 1971 short story by Daphne du Maurier. The film cast Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland in the lead roles. The two actors played the role of a couple who lost their daughter. The film is considered to be one of the most influential horror films of all time.

My Cousin Rachel (2017)

My Cousin Rachel was a movie directed by Roger Michell, based upon the 1951 novel My Cousin Rachel by Daphne du Maurier. The film cast Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin, Iain Glen, Holliday Grainger, and Pierfrancesco Favino in the main roles. The film was already made in 1952 but was remade due to its fame in 2017. Both movies are considered to be classics.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan celebrates 8 years in Bollywood, expresses gratitude towards fans

My Cousin Rachel (1952)

My Cousin Rachel, the 1952 film, was directed by Henry Koster. It featured Olivia de Havilland, Richard Burton, Audrey Dalton, Ronald Squire, George Dolenz and John Sutton in the main roles. The film won many awards and is considered to be a classic.

Hungry Hill (1947)

Directed by Brian Desmond Hurst, Hungry Hill is a 1947 British film based on the 1943 novel of the same name. The film starred Margaret Lockwood, Dennis Price, and Cecil Parker in the lead roles. Daphne du Maurier's novel Hungry Hill was a best seller and many production companies ran to buy the rights of the book. Finally, the film rights were bought by Two Cities.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon's films where she shared screen with popular female lead actors

The Birds (1963)

One of the most controversial Alfred Hitchcock movies, The Birds is a film is based on Daphne du Maurier's novel of the same name. The film starred Jessica Tandy, Suzanne Pleshette and Veronica Cartwright in the lead roles. The film was also remade later in 1994.

The Years Between (1946)

The Years Between is a film directed by Compton Bennett. It featured actors Michael Redgrave, Valerie Hobson and Flora Robson in the lead role and is based on the 1945 play The Years Between by Daphne du Maurier. The film was a box office hit.

Also Read | Nithya Menen’s films and shows where she played a strong, inspirational character

Frenchman’s Creek (1944)

Based on Daphne du Maurier's book of the same name, Frenchman’s Creek is directed by Mitchell Leisen. The film plot revolved around an unusual love story where fans saw a sophisticated lady fall in love with a pirate. The film had Joan Fontaine as Dona St. Columb, Arturo de Córdova as Jean Benoit Aubrey and Basil Rathbone as Lord Rockingham.

Promo Pic Credit: Star Light YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.