Can You See Hrithik & Akshay Re-create Karate Kid's Epic Battle In 'Cobra Kai' Remake?

Cobra Kai is an American tele-series which is based on the iconic movie franchise, The Karate Kid. The plot of the series is based on a man named Johnny Lawrence who now works as a part-time job after his defeat in 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament. He has abandoned his ex-girlfriend Shannon Keene and his son, Robby Keene on the day the latter was born. Johnny now rescues a teenage boy and teaches him karate. He also gets inspired to re-start Cobra Kai karate dojo. If this telly series is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors perfect for the roles.

Johnny Lawrence- Hrithik Roshan

He is the protagonist of the show who now has a temp job as a handy-man. However, his life turns around when he encounters his young neighbour being bullied by a group of boys. He opens his karate dojo called Cobra Kai and teaches karate in the same way as Mr Miyagi used to teach. Known for his action-packed performances in his recent releases, Hrithik Roshan seems just the actor to play this role.

Image credit: William Zabka Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Daniel LaRusso- Akshay Kumar

He is the rival of Johnny who now owns a car dealership chain. He is very successful in life with a wife and two children. It is known that Akshay Kumar had learnt martial arts and he is also known for his acting skills making him perfect for the role.

Image credit: Ralph Macchio Instagram, Akshay_Kumar_fan_page Instagram

Also Read: Re-imagining 'The Vanished (2020)' In Bollywood, Can You See Radhika Apte As Wendy?

Also Read: Can You See Hrithik Roshan Play Sheen's Charming Avatar In 'Two And A Half Men'?

Miguel Diaz- Tiger Shroff

He is the first student of Johnny whom he saves from being bullied. He also forms a close bond with Johnny and their relationship resembles the one like Johnny had Mr Miyagi. Known for being a great action hero and considering Hrithik Roshan to be his mentor, Tiger Shroff might be just the actor to pull off this role.

Image credit: Xolo Mariduena Instagram, Tiger Shroff Instagram

Robby Keene- Ishaan Khatter

He is Johnny’s estranged son who feels angry at his father’s abandonment and bond with Miguel. As an act of revenge, he starts working for Daniel and also develops a close relationship with his father’s rival. Not only that but also Robby joins Daniel’s dojo instead of his father’s. Known for his great acting skills and recent action sequences in Khaali Peeli, Ishaan Khatter seems ideal to pull off this role.

Image credit: Tanner Buchanan Instagram, Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Also Read: Re-imagining 'The Karate Kid' In Bollywood, Can You See Ishaan Khatter Play Dre Parker?

Also Read: Can Shahid As Fahadh Faasil's Shammi Be Perfect In Kumbalangi Nights' Bollywood Remake?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.