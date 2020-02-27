Are Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Still Dating? Details Here

After the star-studded party held post the Oscars, fans of Riverdale couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are speculating if the two are still dating. While the couple kept their romance under wraps initially, they have however opened up about their relationship.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse arrived at the Vanity Fair after part together but were seen hanging out with separate co-actors from the Riverdale cast. Are Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart still dating? Let's find out.

Are Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart dating in 2020?

It has been reported that Cole Sprouse hung out with his Riverdale co-actor KJ Apa, his twin brother Dylan Sprouse and Dylan’s girlfriend Barbara Palvin. Whereas Lili Reinhart was seen hanging out with Riverdale actors Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch. As per reports, the Riverdale stars took pictures at the portrait studio before heading to the main bar.

📷 Nouvelle photo de Cole et Lili à la Vanity Fair Oscar Party pic.twitter.com/S9YDOT4Pyw — Lili Reinhart Online (@FRLiliReinhart) February 10, 2020

However, it was reported that Cole barely hung out with Lili at the party. There was a picture of the night that went viral online, where Cole Sprouse is seen holding two drinks while Lili Reinhart adjusts her dress. The second drink is supposedly for Lili. Other than the picture, there has been no other pictures of the couple together from the gala night.

Are Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart still together?

To add fuel to the rumours, it was reported that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse had unfollowed each other on social media just a few days prior to the incident. Although Lili clarified on her Instagram story that it was a glitch on the site. The fans didn’t stop jumping to conclusions.

📷 Lili via sa story instagram pic.twitter.com/lMIgcUMNyA — Lili Reinhart Online (@FRLiliReinhart) February 3, 2020

The pair had reportedly broken up over the summer, but had soon reconciled. A source told a reputed Hollywood entertainment news portal that after their reconciliation, which took place before the new season of Riverdale, there has not been any fights, issues or tension on the sets of Riverdale. Despite the couple walking down the red carpets together and featuring on each other’s social media, the pair has been quite private about their romance.

