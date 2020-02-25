Is Cole Sprouse Leaving Riverdale? Is Jughead Really Dead? Spoilers Ahead

Cole Sprouse has been in the talks for his role of Jughead Jones, a social outcast and a man of philosophy, and is one of the main characters of the teen drama Riverdale. In the fourth season of the show, fans come across a heart-breaking moment when the Sprouse’s Jughead Jones dies and fans start asking these two questions, is Cole Sprouse leaving Riverdale? And is Jughead Jones really dead? Read on to know more about the whole Riverdale story here:

Is Cole Sprouse leaving Riverdale?

After a lot of anticipation, fans finally came across the moment they had been contemplating for long, the fate of Cole Sprouse’s Jughead Jones. In the 13th episode of the season four, he dies, and the circumstances of Jughead Jones’ death have not been cleared yet, and the fate of Cole Sprouse's character is still a mystery among the Riverdale fandom.

Fans are curious to know what happens next and how will it all turned out to be. Is Jughead Jones really dead? And if it is true, then will Cole Sprouse be leaving Riverdale? In the 13th episode, Archie Andrews, played by KJ Apa, reveals that Jones has no pulse. Jones is one of the crucial parts of the show, and it would be a drastic move to write him off the show. Moreover, fans of Riverdale, all over the world are suspicious about Jones’ death and are feeling that Jones’ may have faked his death.

In the episode, fans see that Jughead Jones joins that Quill and Skull society, and to leave this society he has to die. Thus, naturally, the only way to escape the grasp of death is to die, and by faking his death, Jones’ may have actually successfully gotten out of the perpetual threat, and now would be free to take down the society for their horrible crimes. But only time will tell if Jughead Jones is really dead and if Cole Sprouse will leave Riverdale.

