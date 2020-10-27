Cole Sprouse And Rumoured GF Reina Silva's PDA Gets Fans Excited; Check Out The Pics

Many fans of actor Cole Sprouse have been speculating about the dating rumours surrounding Cole Sprouse and Reina Silva. Recently, the duo was seen together hanging out in public. It all added up to the rumours when they were seen hanging out and hugging each other in public. Take a look at the pictures in which Cole Sprouse and Reina Silva were spotted together.

Are they dating?

Cole Sprouse had shared a portfolio work of Reina Silva a couple of days ago on his Instagram handle but some strong speculations about the sparking romance between them arose when the two were recently seen together in public. According to an article by Polish News, an eyewitness had claimed that when Cole hugged Reina in public, she affectionately slipped her arm under his jacket. Also, the Riverdale star gave a peck on her cheek as both of them headed out for dinner holding hands. Fans are still speculating about how Cole Sprouse and Reina Silva would have met.

The two were seen together in Vancouver, Canada, which is also the location where Cole Sprouse has been filming for his famous drama series, Riverdale. The filming was earlier stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic and has recently been resumed. It has also been speculated that Reina Silva is based in Vancouver.

Also Read Has Cole Sprouse Found Love Again With Model Reina Silva After Split With Lili Reinhart?

Also Read Who Is Oliver Jackson Dating? Learn More About The Actor's Personal Life

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse’s girlfriend Lili Reinhart features opposite him in Riverdale and they began dating in 2016 as Lili hinted it through an Instagram post. The couple recently got separated after dating for almost 4 years. Cole Sprouse took to his Instagram handle to share the news of their break up and mentioned that they had initially separated in January and decided to permanently separate in March.

He added that he had an incredible experience. He also added that he’ll always feel lucky and cherish that he had a chance to fall in love. He wished Lili with utmost love and happiness moving forward. In the end, he talked about her movie coming up and stated that he was sure that Lili was just as incredible in it as in everything else she did.

Also Read Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Never Dated His Co-stars: 'Just Organically Happened'

Also Read Are Erin Moriarty And Antony Starr Dating? 'The Boys' Fans Seem To Think So

Image Source- Cole Sprouse and Reina Silva Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.