Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Never Dated His Co-stars: 'Just Organically Happened'

In a recent conversation of Matthew McConaughey with SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the former talked about why he never dated his co-actors. In this interview, Matthew McConaughey explained to Howard Stern why he never fell for one of his co-stars while they were working on a film together. He said that he never consciously decided on not dating his co-stars and it just organically came to him.

Matthew McConaughey on dating co-stars

Matthew McConaughey told Howard Stern that dating a co-star stirs the couple's stunning on-screen chemistry when they are seeing each other off-screen. He also added that this is quite visible on the screen. Talking about the same, Matthew McConaughey said, "If you look at the history of films, when you see a couple, say they did a movie together and then, later on, they get married, and they make another movie together. Watch the movie! When they're really good is the movie before it was ever public that they're getting together". "But once they get married, you watch that movie, they're not near as good together. It's the movie when they met that you go, 'That's the one [where] this thing is sizzling'", he further added.

Further in the conversation, Howard spoke about Matthew McConaughey's relationships and experiences. The actor admitted crushing on his co-actors. He also mentioned that the feeling has mostly been mutual. However, he ended up controlling emotions. He said, "Maybe we had certain crushes on each other at certain times, but we always just kind of kept it professional. Or maybe we were dating somebody seriously outside of ourselves at the time and we both respected that for the other". "I've always tried to keep it professional and the people I've worked with I must say did as well," he told Stern.

Matthew McConaughey's co-stars include Hollywood divas like Kate Hudson, Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Lopez, and Penélope Cruz. According to In Style, the actor ended up dating Penélope Cruz after they met on the sets of action-adventure drama Sahara. However, Matthew and Penelope did not have any romantic relationship while they were working on a project together. The star finally tied the knot with Camila Alves in 2012. The latter is a model and designer.

