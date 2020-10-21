Who Is Oliver Jackson Dating? Learn More About The Actor's Personal Life

The English actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen has been making headlines ever since fans saw him in The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix in 2018. Most recently, the 33-year-old actor captivated fans with his mesmerising performance as Peter Quint in The Haunting of Bly Manor. Peter Quint is a man whose love is dark, and whose understanding of ownership and romance is absolutely tethered.

Fans have fallen in love with the English actor's roles as the broken-hearted antagonist in both shows from Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting anthology. As the star is climbing the ladder in showbiz, naturally, the attention is turning towards his personal life as well. Read on to find out, “Who is Oliver Jackson dating?”

Read | Is Victoria Pedretti related to Hilary Duff? Here is what fans think

Who is Oliver Jackson dating?

The 33-year-old The Haunting of Bly Manor star appears to be dating a fellow actor named Jessica De Gouw. Jackson-Cohen occasionally shares pictures with his beloved on his Instagram handle. However, it appears as though the pair likes to keep their relationship low key, now that Cohen’s popularity is sky-rocketing. Learn more about Oliver Jackson’s girlfriend.

Oliver Jackson girlfriend

Who is Jessica De Gouw?

A report on The Sun reveals that Oliver and Jessica’s romance reportedly blossomed while the two were filming the series Dracula, which aired briefly from 2013 to 2014. In the petrifying series, Jackson-Cohen portrayed Jonathan Harker and De Gouw portrayed Ilona / Mina Murray. Both actors appeared in all 10 episodes of the series.

Read | Who is Victoria Pedretti dating? Learn more about 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' star

The pair’s romantic relationship kickstarted during their time on the show. But, being Jackson-Cohen’s girlfriend is not what has Jessica fame. The 32-year-old Australian model and actor have had an impressive career.

Most recently the actor starred as the lead, in the thrilling BBC drama The Secret She Keeps. The show was released in April 2020. However, in spite of having some impressive thriller shows in her kitty, the actor is still best known for her role as The Huntress in TV series Arrow. At the moment the pair does not seem to be engaged, but they have been together and in a steady relationship for seven years now, and have been climbing the ladder of fame and success together.

Read | Who is Victoria Pedretti? Here's all about protagonist from 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'

Oliver Jackson Cohen in The Invisible Man

One of the English actor's most recent gig was his role in the Elisabeth Moss starrer The Invisible Man. The actor appeared played the lead antagonist the film, which is based on the novel by H. G. Wells. The film follows a woman (Elisabeth Moss) who believes she is being stalked by her abusive and wealthy boyfriend (Oliver Jackson Cohen), who has apparently committed suicide. She ultimately deduces that he has acquired the ability to become invisible.

Read | Does Dani die in 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'? All about Victoria Pedretti's role

Image Source: Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Official Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.