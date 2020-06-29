Dylan Sprouse Posts A Throwback Pic With Cole Sprouse That Has A 'Zack & Cody' Twist

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody was one of the most popular shows from the 2000s. It starred real-life twin brothers Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse as reel life twin brothers Zack Martin and Cody Martin, respectively. Recently Dylan shared a throwback picture with Cole which has a Zack & Cody twist. Read to know more.

Dylan shares throwback photo with Cole having Zack & Cody twist

Dylan Sprouse has more than 8 million followers on Instagram. The 27-year actor shared a throwback picture with his brother Cole Sprouse recently. It is from their teenage years, where one brother is seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a drum band print, while the other one is wearing a vanilla colour t-shirt. Cole and Dylan have a similar hairstyle in the picture and are wearing short pants. A pug is also seen in the photo. The picture has “We’re just typical guys!” – Dylan & Cole, written at the bottom. It is a popular phrase from the show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. The post has crossed 1 million likes in less than 12 hours and has more than 8k comments. Dylan captioned the picture, “Try not to get aroused” [sic]. Check out the post below.

Dylan Sprouse’s Instagram

Dylan Sprouse has a creative approach on Instagram. He posted several hand-drawn images on the social media platform in 2016. The Big Daddy star has created a large pic of a living room scenario. The hand-drawn images have a rug, a chair, a lamp and a TV set with a VHS. He created it piece-by-piece as he shared the photos one by one. Now every time Dylan posts an actual photo, he deletes his previous post first so it appears that the latest picture is playing on TV. The actor shares several photos, including childhood throwback pictures, but deletes them later as he uploads a new one. Take a look at his creative Instagram handle.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody

Created by Danny Kallis and Jim Geoghan, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody is a teen sitcom. The series aired on Disney Channel from 2005 to 2008 with around 4 million viewers, as per reports. It revolves around troublesome twins, Zack and Cody Martin (Dylan and Cole Sprouse), who live at the Tipton Hotel in Boston. The series also features Brenda Song, Ashley Tisdale, Phill Lewis and Kim Rhodes.

