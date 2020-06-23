Lili Reinhart Defends Herself And Cole Sprouse Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Hollywood actor Lili Reinhart has spoken up about the sexual assault allegations that were made against her, as well as three other cast members from her show Riverdale. Amongst those accused was also her former boyfriend Cole Sprouse along with Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa. Lili Reinhart, on Monday, June 22, 2020, took to her Instagram and dismissed the sexual assault allegations laid out against her as well as Cole Sprouse and other co-stars.

ALSO READ: Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Calls It Quits After Dating For 3 Years?

Lili Reinhart on Twitter

I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are- https://t.co/qcZMXYPNLQ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

Brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

ALSO READ: Riverdale Actor Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual While Promoting Racial Equality

We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

Cole Sprouse responded to the sexual harassment allegations made against him. Lili Reinhart commented on the Tweet and defended her former boyfriend on social media. Reinhart wrote that she takes sexual assault very seriously. However, she added that the account on social media was specifically made to drag her and her Riverdale cast members through the dirt.

ALSO READ: Cole Sprouse Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Calls Them 'baseless'

Lili Reinhart also stated that allegations like these can ruin people’s careers as well as their lives. She further revealed that the cast members and herself are looking into taking legal action against the alleged victim. Lili Reinhart added that she hopes that people who are victims of sexual assault should come forward with their stories and be brave enough to do so.

Lili Reinhart relied on Cole Sprouse’s tweet where he mentioned that three of his cast members were accused of sexual assault. Lili wrote, “I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are- Brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated.” [sic]

ALSO READ: 'Cole Sprouse Is Fine Post Split With GF Lili Reinhart', Says Brother Dylan Sprouse

Lili Reinhart further added, “We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them. I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences.” [sic]

According to reports, the couple parted ways before the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have been quarantining separately and are still good friends, reportedly. Lili Reinhart has been spending time in quarantine with her dog Milo. Cole Sprouse is reportedly spending his time in quarantine with his Riverdale co-actor KJ Apa in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Shares Message For Her Fans This Mental Health Awareness Month

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.