Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Calls It Quits After Dating For 3 Years?

Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have reportedly called it quits. The couple’s breakup rumours have made rounds several times before but the couple has shut down these rumours earlier. However, this time a cast member from Riverdale itself is said to have confirmed that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have in fact broken up. Apart from the cast member, it has been reported that a source close to the couple has also confirmed with a leading news portal that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have parted ways.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's relationship

According to reports, a source told a leading entertainment portal that the couple parted ways before the pandemic began. They have been quarantining separately and are still good friends. Fans claim that Riverdale cast member Skeet Ulrich confirmed Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s break up when he referred to the couple in past tense on an Instagram live. Skeet Ulrich and his girlfriend answered a few fan questions on Instagram live where they spoke about the Riverdale couple as well.

For anyone looking for the video where skeet says Cole and lili "were" a cute couple 😭😭😭

I honestly dont know what to think. They look high lol. pic.twitter.com/UTXzbdKTO6 — S (@juggybettybabe) May 17, 2020

During an Instagram live session, Skeet Ulrich was asked if Riverdale couple Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart make a cute couple. The 50-year-old actor stated that the co-stars were a cute couple. Skeet Ulrich’s girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin also added that they were a cute couple while emphasising on the word ‘were’ before calling the two ‘beautiful people’ in the live chat.

As per reports, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have decided to part ways after dating for a little over three years. The couple reportedly started going out in 2017 and had initially not disclosed their relationship in public. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s breakup rumours had made the rounds summer last year. However, the couple made a very public announcement on social media claiming that the news was not true.

In September 2019, Lili Reinhart had referred to Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse as her boyfriends. In April, rumours of Cole Sprouse cheating on Lili Reinhart with model Kaia Gerber made rounds on social media. However, Cole Sprouse denied the rumours calling them ‘baseless’ and stating that he knew going public with the relationship will send the rumours mills spinning from time to time.

According to reports, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s relationship has always been in ups and downs. Sources close to the couple have stated that the two stars talks to each other almost every day and care about each other very much. Neither Cole Sprouse nor Lili Reinhart has confirmed the news of their break up.

