Cole Sprouse Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Calls Them 'baseless'

Cole Sprouse recently denied the sexual allegations charges on him and on the other three Riverdale co-stars. He tweeted out a statement denying the accusations. Moreover, Cole also tweeted out a couple of more statements about the whole ordeal.

Cole responded to the allegations by first claiming that the tweets are the latest attempts to hurt his and his friend's public image. He also called them complete baselessly. Cole also said that this was the latest in the series of events to discredit him. Many fans also seemed to agree with Cole.

This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

In his next tweet, Cole mentioned that he and his co-stars were falsely accused of sexual assault by an anonymous account on Twitter. He mentioned that he is taking them very seriously and will assign a team to get to the root of the false accusations on him. This was his second tweet on the matter.

Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. (1) — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

Cole further wrote out how false accusation as such not only hurt the accused's image but also is an insult to those who have actually faced them. He also mentioned that he would never silence anyone. He also encouraged his fans and followers to look into the whole accusation as it was factually incorrect.

False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. 2 — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

The accusations come from an anonymous account on Twitter

An anonymous account on Twitter posted a thread of allegations against Cole Sprouse, claiming the actor had abused the user at a party. The user wrote - I want to tell about my sexual abuse by Cole Sprouse. It was at a party in 2013 when cole was at nyu. I was invited to one of his parties by a mutual friend, he came up during the party and started flirting with me and obviously I was flattered, we talked for quite a while.

Reports have come up claiming that the account is anonymous as the victim doesn't want to out herself but this hasn't been confirmed yet. She then tweeted out another statement to finish describing what had happened to her. Check out the tweets by the user:

I want to tell about my sexual abuse by cole sprouse. It was at a party in 2013 when cole was at nyu. I was invited to one of his parties by a mutual friend, he came up during the party and started flirting with me and obviously I was flattered, we talked for quite a while, — Victoria (@Victori66680029) June 21, 2020

Done he told me to leave. I left and went home sobbing and took a shower for a while. I never told anyone because who would believe me over a rich Disney star. #colesprouse #tellingmystory exposing — Victoria (@Victori66680029) June 21, 2020

Many of Cole's fans and admirers have come out in his support. Many people responded saying that they didn't believe Cole would do something like this. One Twitter user wrote - thank u so much for talking to us!! we love u. and ppl are rlly bad for doing false accusations abt something v serious. Many fans also asked the actor to take legal actions against the Twitter user.

thank u so much for talking to us!! we love u. and ppl are rlly bad for doing false accusations abt something v serious — bren (@lodgesecrets) June 22, 2020

please take legal action. love you. stay safe. — c (@VIBEDSPROUSE) June 22, 2020

