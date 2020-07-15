Colin Jost's First Impression Of Scarlett Was That She Was 'intimidatingly Sophisticated'

Colin Jost is a well-known artist for his SNL sketches and in 2017 he got engaged to the Avengers actor Scarlett Johansson. Since then, the duo has been seen sharing a lot of moments of their life together. On July 14, Colin released a book titled A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir, this book is a story of his life as an actor and sketch writer on SNL. In this same book, he also wrote about his now-fiancee Scarlett. Here is what his first impression of the actor was. Read here to know more about it.

Colin Jost's impression of Scarlett Johansson in his book

Colin Jost writes in his book A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir that his first impression of his future fiance was that she was "beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated". It was then reported that the pair met on the set of SNL in the year 2006. It was the first year of Colin as a sketch writer on the show and it also was Scarlett's first time as the host of the show.

In his memoir, he wrote "I got eight sketches on the show my first year, including one cold open and a parody of MTV's My Super Sweet Sixteen, starring first-time host Scarlett Johansson. She has just turned 20 and I was 23, but in terms of status and maturing she was here [holds hand above head] and I was here [ holds hand one inch off ground]. She claims that she remembers thinking I was 'cute,' but I know what I looked like and that's not the word I would have used. ('Shaggy' would have been generous. 'Slovenly,' more accurate)".

Colin Jost also described that his now-fiancee has "a grace and a smile that I've still never seen in any other human". He also states how the skit was "the only line he remember from the sketch is when Scarlett's bratty character says, 'This party is literally worse than the Holocaust.' That was my Shakespearean sonnet for the woman he would one day fall in love with".

The SNL writer also wrote about his love for Scarlett in his memoir, "I've met someone I love and who I feel more comfortable with than I ever have before. I feel more confident committing to what I'm working on and standing by whatever I create, regardless of whether people like it or not".

Host revealed that he felt like having kids after he found himself wanting to participate in "human activities," like birthdays and family gatherings. He wrote, "I've even woken up on a Sunday after a show and thought, 'I would love to be raising a baby right now!' Which is a far cry from when I used to wake up on a Sunday and think, 'Can I make it to the bathroom, or should I just puke on this plant?'"

In the book, Colin Jost also joked that he is not up for kids until he leaves SNL as it is not so good for a family man. He also added that SNL is "a job for young, single people". The couple is yet to tie the knot, as they want to spend more time with Scarlett's daughter Rose who is 5 right now. Scarlett shares custody of with ex-husband Romain Duriac who she divorced in 2017.

