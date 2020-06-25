Comic Con 2020: Which Films, TV Shows And Panels Will Be Part Of At-home Comic Con?

Comic Con 2020 has been cancelled due to the pandemic. The COVID-19 spread has extended the lockdown and things are working differently this year with no large scale events taking place as they are held each year. This year films and TV shows are still planning to preview their upcoming titles through panels, only this time the panel will be virtual. Find more details about Comic Con 2020 online in this article.

Comic Con 2020 online:

This year fans will not require any badges nor will they have to stand in long queues for hours, which sometimes even becomes overnight. Comic Con 2020 will be held between July 23, 2020, to July 26, 2020. While the time of Comic Con is still unknown, here are the films, TV shows and panelists that will feature in Comic-con 2020 online.

The Walking Dead: Host Chris Hardwick will host a virtual Q&A with The Walking Dead cast and crew around the season 10 finale. The finale was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now air later this year as a television special.

American Dad: Brent Woods, the supervising director of American Dad will teach everyone how to draw their favourite American Dad characters. Rachael MacFarlane who plays Hayley and Wendy Schaal who plays Francine will be present. Scott Grimes who plays Steve on the show, along with many other cast members will also chat about the current season.

Bless the Harts: Kristen Wiig who plays Jenny Hart on the show along with Maya Rudolph who portrays Betty Hart and other cast members will try to recreate Bless the Harts characters while chatting about season 1 and the upcoming season 2.

Family Guy: The cast and production team of Family Guy will celebrate 350 episodes of Family Guy with a virtual table read!

The Simpsons: Writers Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, and Mike B. Anderson will talk about how they've adapted to creating The Simpsons season 32 in this social-distancing era.

Along with these, the cast and production team from may other shows will appear in Comic Con 2020 online. This includes Crossing Swords, Helstrom, Stumptown, Solar Opposites, Next, Hoops, The Goldbergs, Duncanville, Bob’s Burgers, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Fear the Walking Dead and even A Conversation with Nathan Fillion.

Comic Con 2020 tickets

On Comic Con’s official website, it has been intimated that Comic Con 2020 badge holders have the option to transfer their badge to Comic Con 2021. Hence, they won’t have to purchase a badge for Comic Con 2021. Comic Con has not yet officially revealed the timings for at-home Comic Con and other details.

