How To Sign Up For The The 'Floor Is Lava' Season 2 On Netflix? Find Out

The new Netflix game show Floor is Lava season 1 has taken an amazingly vintage childhood game and turned it into a fierce competition. The Floor is Lava was released on June 19, 2020, on Netflix and fans have been enjoying the show ever since. Read on to find out, “How to sign up for the Floor is Lava?”

How to sign up for the Floor is Lava?

The first thing to consider before proceeding with the Floor is Lava sign up, is that contestants enter the competition in groups of three. Hence, one has to make sure they have at least 2 more members to join their team. All the team members need to be as fit as they can be.

When it comes to one-upping the other team, fitness and athleticism can help a team a lot for overcoming the physical obstacles in their course. Also, it’s better to join the show along with friends, because communication is the key between the teammates. However, neither Netflix nor the Floor is Lava producers have confirmed anything about season 2 yet. Hence the Floor is Lava casting for season 2 has not commenced yet.

The show is still very new on the platform, and Netflix usually takes six to eight weeks before announcing the next season of a series or show. Along with backstage.com, a website which regularly posts Netflix casting details, Project Casting is also a place to get regular updates on Netflix projects. The lucky winners of Floor are Lava win a $10,000 prize.

How old do you have to be to sign up for the Floor is Lava?

There has been no confirmation about the age requirement by Netflix or the show's producers yet. But, as per the reports of a news portal, the participants have to be at least 18 years or older to be able to participate on the show. Agility, cooperation, route visualisation, and upper body strength is required for a team to successfully cross the obstacles. Hence, 18 years might just be the minimum age requirement. However, this has not been confirmed by any of the official sources yet.

Floor is Lava: About the show

Netflix game show Floor is Lava's every episode sees three teams of three contestants compete with each other. Contestants are expected to navigate bars and hop from chair to chair, slingshot around the floor with curtains, and other times they also swing on chandeliers. The course is designed to make it ridiculously easy for the contestants to fall into the lava.

Once the contestants fall into the so-called lava, they disappear while their teammates have to proceed without them. It has been reported that the show uses editing effects to make it look as though the contestants are disappearing into the lava floor. The teammates now also have the added pressure to avenge their fallen teammate. Each team gets a point for every person who completes the course. The winning team receives a $10,000 and a lava lamp, a fitting prize.

