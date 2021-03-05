'Coming 2 America' Drops 1 Day Early On Amazon Prime Only In The U.S

It has been over three decades since the release of Coming To America in 1988. Now, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall's comedic duo, Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) are all set to reprise their roles in the romantic comedy sequel Coming 2 America. The Coming 2 America release date is finally set for March 5, however, the film has dropped one day early on Amazon Prime in the U.S. The film was expected to be available on the streaming service at midnight on Friday, but it will now be available beginning Thursday.

In this film, Akeem is no longer a prince, as he is now preparing to take over Zamunda as King Akeem. According to Paramount Pictures, the sequel follows former Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) as he is set to become King of Zamunda. He discovers that he has a son he's never known in America, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Honouring his dying royal father's (James Earl Jones) wish to take care of this son as Crown Prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) returned to America.

If you haven't watched the 1988 film yet, it's about Prince Akeem flying to America with Semmi looking for a woman who's going to love him for his character, not his wealth and royal position. That's where Lisa meets Akeem. It is the way he struggles to convince his father, who has already found a spouse for him and to reveal his true identity to Lisa, that is the crux of the plot. Coming To America is available for streaming on Netflix. Watch the Coming 2 America trailer below.

Coming 2 America's cast

In this sequel, fans of the beloved movie will see the newly crowned King of Zamunda, Akeem, and his most trusted friend Semmi going back to America in search of Akeem's son (Jermaine Fowler). King Akeem's love interest Lisa (Shari Headley) will also star in the film as the queen of Zamunda.

The other original cast members who have returned include King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones). He was the father of Prince Akeem at the time. Next, Paul Bates, as Oha, played the royal servant. Then there's John Amos as Cleo Mc Dowell, Vanessa Bell Calloway as Imani Izzi, Garcelle Beauvais as Rose, and Louise Anderson as Maurice. Fans will also see Eddie Murphy play his other roles, such as the singer Randy Watson and the barbershop boys Saul and Clarence.

