John Frey Of 'Cabaret Maxime' Passes Away At 62 Due To Heart Attack

Actor and screenwriter John Frey who was known for Cabaret Maxime passed away on January 23, at the age of 62 in New York. The reason for his death is said to be a heart attack. The news was announced by the actor's friend Frank Coelho. Read further to know more details.

Also Read: Cicely Tyson death: Oprah, Viola Davis, Tyler Perry & many mourn, pay tribute

John Frey's death

John Frey was born in the Bronx and graduated from William Esper Studio for actors. The Studio released a statement where they honoured the actor and said that he left them soon. The statement reads, "An artist pure of heart and generous of spirit has been taken from us far too soon. John was a critically acclaimed director, award-winning screenwriter and among the most respected acting technique teachers in the world.". Throughout his 25 years of a film career, he has worked and collaborated with various screenwriters. John worked as an actor/screenwriter with Portuguese filmmaker Bruno de Almeida. The duo created features like On the Run (1999), The Collection (2005), The Lovebirds (2007), Operation Autumn (2012) and Cabaret Maxime (2018).

Also Read: 'SNL' review: John Krasinski shines, but Kate McKinnon & Beck steal the show

He has also worked for writer-director Michael Imperioli in The Hungry Ghosts (2009). He also appeared in FX series Rescue Me and in 2016, he worked in Russian miniseries Mata Hari with Rutger Hauer and Gérard Depardieu. In 2009, he went to Lisbon to open acting studio named John Frey acting studio where he taught the Meisner technique to young actors. In 2013 opened a theatre called Below the Belt, where he directed various plays including John Patrick Shanley's Danny and the Deep Blue Sea and Stephen Adly Guirgis' The Motherf**** With the Hat.

Also Read: Zendaya speaks on criticism over age gap with John David Washington in 'Malcolm & Marie'

In 2019, John returned to New York to William Esper Studio for actors where he began teaching until the end. Before dying, the actor was promoting a screenplay about Moby Dick author Herman Melville. He is survived by his sister, brother and mother.

Also Read: Robert De Niro, John Boyega team up for Netflix action thriller 'The Formula'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.