'Home Alone' Completes 30th Anniversary: Know What Lead Stars Are Doing Now

Released in 1990, Home Alone is a classic comedy film. Directed by Chris Columbus, it was written and produced by John Hughes. The movie garnered rave responses from the audience and was a success at the box-office, turning it into a franchise. In November 2020, it has completed 30 years of release and many fans wonder what the lead cast members are doing now.

Where is 'Home Alone' cast now after 30 years?

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone played Kevin McCallister, the eight-year-old kid who caught everyone’s attention with his harmful inventions. The actor was around 10 years old while filming and rose to fame with this performance. He essayed the role again in the sequel and then appeared in several films and television series. Culkin turned 40 this year in August. He is currently in a relationship with Brenda Song. He will reprise Kevin in an upcoming reboot by Disney.

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara in Home Alone was seen as Kevin’s mother, Kate McCallister, who forgets her son in the house as the family rushes out on a trip. She was an established star before the movie was released with her performances in After Hours, Heartburn, Beetlejuice, and more. O’Hara, now 66, recently won her first Emmy Award for acting for her role as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek.

Joe Pesci

Home Alone cast has Joe Pesci as Harry Lyme, a short and hot-headed burglar who targets to rob McCallister’s house. The actor was known for his performance in gangster films like Once Upon a Time in America, Goodfellas and others. He gave up acting in the late 90s. Pesci, who is 77 years old now, came out of retirement to star in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman also featuring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. His performance earned him an Oscar nomination.

Daniel Stern

Marv Merchants was a tall and dim-witted thief, apart from being Harry’s partner in crime. The character was played by Daniel Stern. He maintained regular work in film and TV, but his most memorable work is arguably Marv in Home Alone. Stern, who is 63 now, was seen in the 2019 movie James vs. His Future Self. The actor also plays Bill, the father of lead Annie (Aidy Bryant), in Shrill. The Hulu series has been renewed for a third season and Stern is expected to return.

Home Alone is considered one of the best holiday comedy films of all time. Made on a budget of around $18 million, it grossed more than $470 million at the worldwide box-office. The movie spawned a successful film franchise that started with the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which is the only Home Alone sequel to have most of the original cast reprising their roles. A reboot of the movie is currently in development at Disney.

