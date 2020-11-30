'Coming To America' Cast: Actors That Were A Part Of This 1988 Released Rom-com

Coming to America is a romantic comedy film of the year 1988, directed by John Landis. It follows Prince Akeem Joffer of Zamunda, travelling to the United States to find a suitable woman for himself to marry. The story which was written by Eddie Murphy also stars him in the titular role, read along to know more details about the cast.

Coming To America Cast

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy plays the titular role of Prince Akeem Joffer, who is the prince of the fictional town of Zamunda. He has written the story himself and is also seen portraying the role Randy Watson, a soul singer with the fictional band Sexual Chocolate; Saul, the Jewish barbershop customer as well as Clarence, the owner of the barbershop. He is to reprise the roles of Prince Akeem Joffer and Randy Watson in the upcoming sequel Coming 2 America, in the year 2021. The actor rose to fame after his four-year stint in Saturday Night Live and ranked on Number 10 in the Comedy Central list of the 100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time.

Arsenio Hall

Arsenio Hall plays the role of Semmi, who is Akeem’s friend. He is also seen playing multiple roles like Eddie, and portrays Reverend Brown, Morris the barber as well as Extremely Ugly Girl, an unattractive female clubgoer along with his role of Semmi. He is most popularly known for hosting The Arsenio Hall Show from 1989 to 1994 and then from 2013 to 2014. His popular roles include Martial Law, Star Search, Coming to America and Harlem Nights. Thicke of the Night and his win in Celebrity Apprentice 5, in 2012 are also shows he is known for.

James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones plays King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem's father and King of Zamunda in the movie. The actor has had a career spanning over seven decades and is often described as "one of America's most distinguished and versatile" actors. His performances in film, theatre and television are widely known and he is considered “one of the greatest actors in American history".

