Staging Christmas Cast Has George Stults And Soleil Moon Frye In Lead; Details

Staging Christmas is an American romantic family drama movie, written by Anna White and directed by Amy Barrett. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Lori, who stages homes for a living and her busiest season is Christmas. Even though she usually only stages homes that are for sale, she is intrigued when a wealthy widower named Everett asks her to stage his house for the holidays in order to cheer up his daughter, Maddie. As Lori starts remaking Everett's house, she finds out that Maddie is not the only one in desperate need of the Christmas spirit. As Lori spends more and more time with Everett and Maddie, she starts to feel like a part of their family. While she was initially hired to simply stage the perfect “Christmas” in their house, she ends up creating it for the father and daughter in every way imaginable. Here is all about the cast of Staging Christmas. Read further ahead to know Staging Christmas movie's cast.

Cast of Staging Christmas

Soleil Moon Frye as Lori

Staging Christmas casts Soleil Moon Frye as the lead character of Lori. She is a very popular American actor, director, and screenwriter. The artist started her career at the very young age of two years old and has won many awards and appreciation for her performances in many television series and movies.

George Stults as Everett

Staging Christmas casts George Stults as the lead character of Everett. He is a very well-known American actor and former fashion model. He is best known for his character as Kevin Kinkirk on the long-running family drama series, 7th Heaven.

Jaleel White as Mr Lexington

Staging Christmas cast Jaleel White as the character of Mr Lexington. He is a well renowned American actor, comedian, producer, and writer. The artist is best known for appearing in many television series like Family Matters, Grown-Ups, Netflix’s The Big Show Show, and many more.

Malinda Money as Tonya

Staging Christmas cast Malinda Money as the character of Tonya. She is a very popular American actor, singer, performer, and self-professed geek. She began her career in the field of dramatic arts at the very young age of three years old and has never looked back since.

Yolanda Wood as Mrs Pryor

Staging Christmas cast Yolanda Wood as the character of Mrs Pryor. She is a very well-known American actor and casting director. The artist is best known for her performances in movies like High School Musical 3, Saving Sarah Cain, and Extinct.

Staging Christmas trailer

