'Con Air' Cast Includes Big Names Like Nicolas Cage, Steve Buscemi And John Cusack

Nicolas Cage's Con Air released all the way back in 1997. The action thriller movie was directed by Scott Rosenberg and also featured John Cusack, John Malkovich, Steve Buscemi, Ving Rhames, and Colm Meaney in prominent roles. Con Air was a huge success and earned around $224 million for a budget of just $75 million.

Fans and critics alike enjoyed Nickolas Cage's performance and commended the movie for its amazing action set pieces. Here is a look at Con Air cast and crew.

'Con Air' Cast

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage in Con Air played the role of Cameron Poe, an honorably discharged Army Ranger sergeant. After returning home to his pregnant wife Tricia, Cameron is attacked by three drunk men. Cameron is then sentenced to ten years in prison after he kills one of the men accidentally.

John Cusack

John Cusack plays the role of U.S. Marshal Vince Larkin, the one in charge of the Jailbird, a flying prisoner transport. Larkin and Cameron quickly become close allies once the Jailbird is taken over by a group of rowdy criminals. Larkin and Poe eventually learn to work together and manage to take back control of the Jailbird.

John Malkovich

John Malkovich features in the role of Cyrus "The Virus" Grissom. Cyrus is a criminal mastermind who plans to take over the Jailbird and escape prison. He eventually manages to take control of the flight but is ultimately stopped and defeated by Poe and Larkin.

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi plays Garland "The Marietta Mangler" Greene in Con Air. Garland is a serial killer who is feared by all the other inmates in Jailbird. However, Garland is the only prisoner who manages to successfully escape the flying prison by the end of the movie.

Ving Rhames

Ving Rhames plays the role of Nathan "Diamond Dog" Jones, a member of the Black Guerrilla Family. Nathan is another prominent antagonist in Con Air who plans to escape prison alongside Cyrus. However, he is killed in the end when he tries to escape from the Jailbird.

Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo features as Johnny "Johnny 23" Baca. Johnny is a serial rapist who is hated by the prison guards as well as the inmates. However, Cyrus takes Johnny under his wing so that they can escape the Jailbird together.

[Promo from Con Air trailer]

