Zendaya Says 'you Bout To Make Me Tear Up' As Timothée Chalamet Sends Birthday Wishes

Zendaya was left quite emotional after receiving a tweet from Timothée Chalamet as he wished her on her birthday. The actor took to Twitter to wish his Dune co-star Zendaya on her birthday with a long and heartfelt post. The words written by Timothée Chalamet seemed to have touched Zendaya due to which she tweeted back mentioning that it has gotten her quite emotional as she thinks she may even cry.

Fans loved the interaction between the two stars and eagerly wait to watch them in Dune, their upcoming film which has been slated to get a December release, according to multiple news portals.

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet's Twitter interaction loved by fans

Taking to Twitter, Timothée Chalamet began by wishing Zendaya a happy birthday and then went on to call her one of the most inspirational people he has ever met. He then proceeded to say that Zendaya as a person is one of the few people who has the strongest ethical character.

He also spoke about how her moral compass is in total harmony with her fearless creative side. Timothée Chalamet was all praise for the actor as he ended his tweet by wishing Zendaya a happy birthday once again. He also wrote that he hoped that the day for her is as beautiful as she is.

happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I've met on my short journey. Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon. happy birthday @Zendaya , hope your day is beautiful, friend.. — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) September 1, 2020

Fans were totally loving this heartfelt tweet from Timothée Chalamet when soon enough Zendaya too replied to the tweet thanking him. She began by saying that he has gotten her quite emotional and thus she may just end up tearing up a little bit. Zendaya then thanked Timothée for his kind words and said that she appreciates him very much. Fans were delighted to view this small interaction between the two Dune stars.

The upcoming film will star a number of talented actors along with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in pivotal roles. Legendary music director Hans Zimmer is also part of the film, directing the music for the movie. The release date for Dune is originally slated to be in December. Fans have grown eager to watch this science fiction adventure story as soon as possible.

Yo, you bout to make me tear up over here man, thank you for this, I appreciate you very much... https://t.co/vbRMTQZK6e — Zendaya (@Zendaya) September 1, 2020

