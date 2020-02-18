'Hustlers' Actor Constance Wu Reveals She Earned $600 As An Undercover Stripper

Hustlers cast member Constance Wu recently stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed how she made $600 as an undercover stripper while she was researching for her role in the film. The Fresh Off the Boat actor talked in detail about the research that went in while preparing for her Hustlers character. Read on to know more details about Constance’s interview here.

Wu made $600 as a stripper?

Constance Wu is slowly carving a place for herself in Hollywood. Wu became a household name when she starred in the all-Asian cast film Crazy Rich Asians. Recently, the Fresh Off the Boat actor also starred in the film Hustlers and played the role of a stripper. During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Constance Wu revealed that she earned $600 as an undercover stripper while she was researching for Hustlers.

Constance Wu said she worked at a strip club to get ready for Hustlers. Wu further added she went undercover and gave lap dances to strangers. When Constance Wu narrated this story, Clarkson did not believe her. Wu then tried to make Clarkson believe the story by revealing that she (Constance Wu) even went on to earn $600.

The Hustlers cast member insisted further by stating that the experience was not funny. Wu continued by stating that she changed her look by adding fake tattoos on her neck and even changed her hairstyle. In an interview with a media portal last year, Constance Wu also revealed that she had installed a pole in her living room.

Wu continued by stating that she even took pole dancing classes and attended private coaching sessions for the same. The efforts of the Hustlers cast was visible throughout the film as Hustlers went on to become a box-office hit. Jennifer Lopez, who acted and produced the film, went on to bag a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Ramona.

Image Courtesy: Constance Wu Instagram, Hustlers movie Instagram

