Jennifer Lopez Starrer 'Hustlers' Slammed With A Legal Notice Of Worth $40 Million

Jennifer Lopez starrer Hustlers created a lot of buzz when it came out. Receiving an average critical response, but getting uproar of appreciation by the general audience members, it allowed the film to have a successful run at the box office earning over $150 million at the global box office.

Jennifer Lopez's performance became the stand-out performance from the film which garnered her praise and recognition during the awards season too. Just recently, she bagged the award for the Best Supporting Actress by the LA film critics association. But, the Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu starrer film has now landed into legal trouble.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez dance their hearts out to Rihanna's track at Golden Globes

Hustlers sued for $40 million

A federal lawsuit in the Manhattan federal court has been filed over the production houses involved with Hustlers. This also includes Jennifer Lopez's production house Nuyorican Productions. Other production houses involved include STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Pole Sisters LLC.

The inspiration behind the character Ramona in Hustlers, which is played by Jennifer Lopez has come forward and accused the makers of the film of trying to exploit the likeness and character.

Samantha Barbash was the inspiration behind the character of Ramona and now she is seeking $20 million in compensatory damages and besides this, another $20 million for punitive damages.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez shines bright in these Golden Globe outfits over the decade; See pics

The film revolved around the true story of New York City strippers who drugged their clients in order to use their credit cards to rake up large bills at the strip club.

Back in September when Hustlers was viewed by Samantha, she had stated that she was not at all impressed by the film. She was soured much more by the sequences where Jennifer's character is seen using and preparing drugs in the same house where she lived with her child.

Samantha had cleared it as the film came out that she never used drugs in her life, let alone using them in front of her child. She also wishes for the judge to issue an injunction to stop the film from further distribution. None of the production houses involved with Hustlers have come forward and issued a statement yet.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez's list of expensive homes that the singer has ever owned

Also read: Jennifer Lopez promises the best Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show ever with Shakira

Also read: Jennifer Lopez movies from 'Gigli' to 'Second Act' to binge-watch this holiday season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.